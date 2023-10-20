Burnley are reportedly plotting an approach to sign a "dangerous" £20m player, however, they aren’t the only Premier League side keen.

Burnley transfer news…

The Clarets and Vincent Kompany didn’t mess around in the previous transfer market ahead of their top-flight return, bringing in a whopping 15 players. However, things haven’t exactly gone to plan for the club on the pitch, winning just one of their eight games, sitting in the relegation zone ahead of the trip to Brentford. Goals have also been a problem for Kompany’s side despite the number of additions in the summer, scoring just seven goals in the league.

Burnley summer signings Former club Fee Zeki Amdouni FC Basel €18.6m James Trafford Manchester City €17.3m Aaron Ramsey Aston Villa €16.45m Jordan Bayer Borussia Monchengladbach €15m Sander Berge Sheffield United €13.9m Wilson Odobert Troyes €12m Dara O'Shea West Brom €7.8m Michael Obafemi Swansea City €4m Hannes Delcroix RSC Anderlecht €3m Luca Koleosho Espanyol €3m Nathan Redmond Besiktas Free transfer Han-Noah Massengo Bristol City Free transfer Lawrence Vigouroux Leyton Orient Free transfer Mike Tresor Genk Loan transfer Jacob Bruun Larsen Hoffenheim Loan transfer

One player who hasn’t struggled for goals this season, though, is Sunderland’s Jack Clarke. The winger has already netted seven goals himself in the Championship, with Burnley seeing a £10m offer turned down in the summer. Reports have recently claimed that the Clarets are still keen on the 22-year-old, a new Burnley transfer update has now emerged showing that the club look to be ready to step up their interest once more.

According to TEAMtalk, Burnley are plotting a January approach for Clarke, with Sunderland valuing the player at £20m. However, Brighton and Crystal Palace are ready to follow suit, whereas Bournemouth, Brentford and Wolves are keeping an eye on the attacker.

How good is Jack Clarke?

Clarke, who burst onto the scene with Leeds United as a teenager, appears to be getting his career back on track following a forgetful spell at Tottenham. He made just four senior appearances for Spurs before sealing a permanent move to The Stadium of Light, where he has made 82 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing 18 assists. (Jack Clarke stats – Transfermarkt)

Hailed as a “dangerous” player by journalist Josh Bunting, Clarke has also received praise from his manager Tony Mowbray, who recently said:

“He was amazing tonight. Scored two great goals, earned the penalty, he stuck it away, which shows the confidence level he’s got to stand up and take the penalty, and the composure for his second goal.

“But not just the goal. The more the game went on, the more this team knows to give it to Clarke who can run it 40 yards up the pitch, he can cut inside, pass it to people in the box, he can shoot.

“He’s a super talent, he’s a great kid and I don’t apologise for shouting at him and telling him he has to work hard because all the best players work harder than anybody else and their talent shines through.”

Kompany and Burnley appear to be long-term admirers of the player, so a deal could once again be one to watch heading into the New Year.