Burnley have been handed a boost as one of their first-team players is set to return for tonight’s game vs Luton Town in the Premier League.

What's the latest team news at Burnley?

This evening, Vincent Kompany’s side are set to travel to Kenilworth Road to take on Rob Edwards’ outfit, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30pm UK time, but the boss could be without two of his senior stars due to injury.

At Turf Moor, Johann Berg Gudmundsson missed the previous 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United alongside Manuel Benson who has a swollen ankle, and it’s been reported that Nathan Redmond isn’t expected to return to action until after the international break later this month, as per BBC Sport.

The Clarets have also been without the services of Lyle Foster but due to suspension rather than fitness problems having received a straight red card during the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last month, meaning that he had to serve a three-match ban.

In Lancashire, the striker has been the boss’ top-performing offensive player so far this season which shows just how much of an integral role he has in the starting line-up, hence why it’s hugely positive news that the 23-year-old can once again return to the pitch.

What has Vincent Kompany said about Lyle Foster?

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Monday, Kompany was asked to comment on Foster being able to stage his comeback vs Luton. As quoted by The Morning Star, he said:

“It’s massive. Zeki [Amdouni] and Jay Rodriguez have done well with the time they’ve had up top and in every game we’ve had at least two or three big chances. We’re not lacking goals for the lack of creating chances, we just don’t put them away. We have to believe performances are good and we keep creating chances but playing top sides is difficult. But we have to believe we’re on the right track to get results.”

How much does Lyle Foster earn at Burnley?

At Burnley, Foster currently pockets £25k-per-week which he has more than earned since joining back in January from KVC Westerlo, and especially considering the positive impact he’s had so far this season, it will be a massive boost for Kompany to have him back at his disposal to face Luton.

The South Africa international has three contributions (two goals and one assist) to his name in four appearances this term, form which has seen him hailed a “quality” centre-forward by his teammate Josh Brownhill, and he also provides a different type of threat up top.

The Soweto native was averaging two aerial wins per game in the top flight prior to his absence, displaying the excellent physical presence he brings to the final third and the handful he is for the opposition’s defence to deal with.

Furthermore, Foster has the ability to operate out wide on both the left and right flanks alongside his usual role leading the line through the middle, so his versatility makes it easy for him to adapt to the boss’ demands when it comes to formation and team selection.