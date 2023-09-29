Burnley look set to be without a “fantastic” player for their trip to Newcastle United on Saturday, with Vincent Kompany’s injury issues going from bad to worse.

What’s the latest Burnley injury news?

The Clarets are yet to pick up a Premier League victory so far this season and sit in the bottom three as a result. The club have had a tough run of opening fixtures, though, losing to Manchester City, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United and picking up a point at Nottingham Forest.

It doesn’t get any easier for Burnley, though, with a trip to St James’ Park to take on Eddie Howe’s side tomorrow afternoon. A number of players have been sidelined in recent weeks at Turf Moor and will not feature, including Hjalmar Ekdal, Darko Churlinov, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi, whereas Lyle Foster has been suspended.

Manuel Benson looks set to join them on the treatment table after being subbed off early on in the midweek EFL Cup win at Salford City due to an ankle problem. Speaking ahead of the game this weekend, relayed by The Burnley Express, Kompany said Benson is set to miss out this weekend but is hopeful his issue will “heal fairly quickly”.

“It’s not bad, bad news but in the short term it has an impact on the squad for the weekend. It was a serious knock, so it’s a bit of both. But it’s nothing dramatic, so hopefully he will heal fairly quickly. With the international break, that probably comes at a good time actually.”

How good is Manuel Benson?

Benson starred during his first season in England last year, playing a key role in the Championship-winning campaign with 15 goal contributions.

He was hailed as “fantastic” by Kompany as a result, who said after he scored last season: “He’s got to score five in a row. It’s not a coincidence; it’s a skill he’s got.

“It’s the same as a striker being able to peel off to the back post and head it in. I can’t be handing solutions of how to deal with him, but it’s just the things he’s been doing since he was a kid. “I’m still pushing him for tap ins- I want tap ins.

“In the end it’s something he’s comfortable doing and he will get goals that way. What he’s done for us is fantastic and from our side, that’s all we want. He’s doing well and we’re pushing him to keep doing well and I'm very happy to have him with us.”

However, in 2023/24, it has so far been a struggle for Benson, who was making just his second start of the season in the week.

The winger has played just over 90 minutes of football in all competitions and could now be missing for a short period of time. If he doesn’t return until after the international break, something Kompany has hinted, then Benson would also miss games against Luton Town and Chelsea, where hopefully, the Clarets will pick up their first league victory of the campaign.