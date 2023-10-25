Burnley and manager Vincent Kompany have been handed a welcome boost to one of their injured players this week, according to reports.

Burnley injury news…

The Clarets haven’t had the best of starts to the Premier League campaign, currently sitting in the relegation zone with just one victory in nine top flight fixtures. Most recently, Kompany’s side made the trip to Brentford and fell to a 3-0 defeat, however, they were once again without a number of first team players who have been missing had a due to injury.

Burnley injuries Problem Hjalmar Ekdal Knee Manuel Benson Ankle Johann Berg Gudmundsson Muscle Jordan Beyer Other Nathan Redmond Other Michael Obafemi Thigh

Michael Obafemi, who made his move to Turf Moor permanent over the summer, has been missing since June where he suffered a serious hamstring injury while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland. He featured 14 times for the Clarets last season on loan from Swansea City, and it looks as if his first appearance as a permanent Burnley player could be just around the corner following a positive development.

Reporter Matt Scrafton of the Burnley Express shared a Michael Obafemi injury update on Tuesday, stating the forward has now returned to make his first appearance for the U21 side in what represents a boost for club, player and manager.

Obafemi featured in a derby clash against Blackburn Rovers at the Burnley Training Centre alongside fellow first-team players Lawrence Vigouroux, CJ Egan-Riley, Han-Noah Massengo and Darko Churlinov, with Churlinov and Will Hugill scoring in a 2-0 Central League Cup win.

How good is Michael Obafemi?

Obafemi may have made 14 appearances for Burnley last season, however, when it comes to minutes played, the forward has only featured for under 300 minutes in a Burnley shirt. (Michael Obafemi stats – Transfermarkt)

He has been hailed as “fantastic” by Russell Martin while at Swansea, with the now Southampton boss saying that Obafemi’s “pace is something that really scares opponents”. Meanwhile, Kompany also appears to be a fan of the forward, saying after signing Obafemi on loan at the beginning of the year:

“We have done this transfer in a way that is smart for us as a club. There is a big upside and little risk.”

Therefore, with Burnley struggling for goals in the Premier League, scoring just seven goals in nine games so far, having Obafemi back from injury could be the boost they need heading into the New Year, and it’ll be interesting to see when he is fully fit to feature in a first team squad.