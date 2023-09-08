Highlights Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is closing in on signing a young starlet outside of the transfer window.

Burnley's postponed fixture against Luton Town has been rescheduled for October 3rd, between matches against Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Despite the transfer window being closed, Burnley are strengthening their options before the season continues next weekend.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has reportedly fended off competition from several Premier League sides and is closing in on bringing a teen starlet to Turf Moor.

What's the latest news involving Burnley?

The Clarets sit bottom of the Premier League table without a single point to their name from their opening three fixtures and have conceded eleven goals so far, which is the most shipped by any side in the English top flight so far.

Cited by The Burnley Express, Kompany holds belief that solutions can be found to the Clarets' problems within the heart of their backline, as he stated in an interview: “It is solvable, there are solutions and habits we have in our game that we just need to recover to prevent these moments from happening. But we’re playing against good sides and those players don’t need many chances to score. The biggest things for me when you review a game are: are things fixable? In one of the first games there’s a goal from Haaland, is it fixable? Maybe not that one. But there are other things, is it coachable and is it fixable?"

In other news, Burnley's previously postponed fixture against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in August has now been rescheduled and will be played on Tuesday 3rd October, sandwiched between encounters against Newcastle United and Chelsea.

According to The Athletic, Burnley made checks on AS Monaco winger Krepin Diatta and were believed to be keen to bring the 24-year-old to Turf Moor. Diatta has hit eight goals and registered six assists during his time at the Ligue 1 side, as per Transfermarkt; nevertheless, nothing materialised and he will now remain at his current employers.

Who could Burnley sign despite the transfer window being closed?

According to TEAMtalk, Burnley have broken through to strike a deal with Scottish Premiership side St Mirren to sign talented young centre-back Murray Campbell, who is seen as a 'potential star in the making' at Turf Moor, subject to international clearance.

Interest in Campbell has been high-profile over recent times and it is believed that Burnley have stolen a march on the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace to bring the 17-year-old to England.

Born in 2006, Campbell has been capped five times at Scotland Under-18 level and has also been courted by Sky Bet Championship side Leicester City in the past, as per The Daily Record.

What now for Burnley?

As per Nettavisen via Sport Witness, new summer signing Sander Berge has spoke glowingly about what it has been like for him to work under former Anderlecht boss Kompany in an interview while on international duty, stating: “It is an extreme change in everyday life. It is highly detailed and bordering on advanced as a footballer. You open your eyes in a completely new way.”

He then added: “Here you seek perfection in the game and work on every little detail. It is an advantage to work under a coach who has been captain under Pep and seen football that way.”

Cited by Hull Live meanwhile, Burnley ace Scott Twine, who is out on loan at Hull City for the remainder of the campaign, has issued a coy response to questions over where his long-term future lies and has signalled that his only focus, for now, is helping the Tigers to challenge for promotion.

The 24-year-old was given occasional opportunities to make an impact at Turf Moor last term and notched three goals and one assist in 18 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

It will be interesting to see if there is more turnover in the midfield come the January transfer window, but for now fans can at least get excited about a promising addition to the defensive ranks.