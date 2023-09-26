Burnley signed a number of new players over the summer following their return to the Premier League, however, one of those appears to be injured.

What’s the latest Burnley injury news?

The Clarets and Vincent Kompany have endured a frustrating start to life back in the top flight, losing four of their opening five league games so far this season. A point away from home against Nottingham Forest alongside defeats to Manchester City, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United have left Burnley in 19th place.

They have also been without a number of players through injury in recent weeks, with Darko Churlinov, Michael Obafemi, Victor da Silva, Hjalmar Ekdal and now Johann Berg Gudmundsson all sidelined.

The club brought in 15 new players over the summer, one of which was Nathan Redmond, and the Englishman has also been missing from the squad over the last two fixtures after making three appearances from the bench in the league and starting the EFL Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

Sport Witness shared a story regarding Redmond’s situation in the last 48 hours after a story in Turkey said that he left Besiktas fans ‘disappointed’ with his decision not to renew his contract and join Burnley instead.

They added that Redmond’s world has ‘fallen apart’ with his lack of playing time with the Clarets, but journalist Gokmen Ozcan has personally spoken to the player and explained that his absence has been due to injury: “I talked to Nathan Redmond. He said that he could not be in the squad for the last matches of his club, Burnley, because he was injured.”

How good is Nathan Redmond?

It remains to be seen how long Redmond could be out for ahead of this evening’s EFL Cup trip to Salford City, but when fit, the 29-year-old will offer plenty of experience to Kompany’s side.

Lauded as an “explosive” player by journalist Sam Tighe, Redmond contributed to 10 Super Lig goals in 25 appearances for Besiktas last season and has featured on 267 occasions in the Premier League, mainly for Southampton.

Kompany, who actually started Redmond as a central midfielder against Nottingham Forest, appears to be a big fan of the player, saying after a move was completed: “Nathan brings a wealth of experience from playing in the Premier League and more recently from his time in Turkey where he’s been outstanding.

“We’re looking forward to playing a big part in his next chapter. He’s got a great work ethic, plenty of skill and a willingness to continue learning. He also brings his personality and character to this football club which will benefit the younger players here.”

Despite Redmond's absence, Burnley haven't been left with a shortage of wide options, with the likes of Manuel Benson, Luca Koleosho and Wilson Odobert all options from the right-hand side for Kompany and co.

Hopefully, Redmond will be available for selection once again relatively soon, where he will provide Kompany with another versatile option going forward in the coming months as Burnley look to climb the table following a tricky start.