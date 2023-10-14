Burnley are keen on a deal to sign a new midfielder next year, but a reliable journalist has revealed that they aren’t the only club hoping to bring him to the Premier League.

Who has just signed for Burnley?

The Clarets recruited 15 fresh faces over the summer, 13 of those being for a fee or free on a permanent basis, while a further two put pen to paper on loans for the remainder of the season. Here is how the club’s latest transfer window panned out:

Permanent Arrivals Loan Arrivals Zeki Amdouni (FC Basel) Mike Tresor (KRC Genk) James Trafford (Manchester City) Jacob Bruun Larsen (Hoffenheim) Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa) Jordan Beyer (Borussia Monchengladbach) Sander Berge (Sheffield United) Wilson Odobert (Troyes) Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) Hannes Delcroix (Anderlecht) Nathan Redmond (Besiktas) Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) Lawrence Vigouroux (Leyton Orient) Luca Koleosho (Espanyol)

Looking ahead to 2024, Vincent Kompany has recently been linked with a double swoop for Sunderland stars Jack Clarke and Daniel Ballard, and whilst the winger and defender are both on his radar, the boss also wants to bolster his ranks in the centre of the park.

In Major League Soccer, New England Revolution central midfielder Noel Buck is a recently developed name to have entered the fold of targets that chiefs could be considering a move for, having caught the eye during his 36 senior appearances since getting promoted to the first team (Transfermarkt - Buck statistics).

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, The Athletic’s Tom Bogert delivered a transfer update on Noel Buck and claimed that Burnley are one of the clubs looking to secure his services in the top flight.

He wrote: “Latest I'm hearing on New England Revolution, England youth int'l Noel Buck: Teams w/ interest include Arsenal, Burnley, Man City. Bundesliga teams too. Would expect $5-8m [£4-6m] range at least. Winter move? Summer? 1 more year?”

How much money does Noel Buck make?

With Clint Peay’s side, Buck currently pockets £900 per week (New England Revolution salaries), so he would be a more than affordable option for Burnley to buy - that would make him the lowest earner on their books (Burnley salaries).

Being a central midfielder, Arlington’s native makes a positive impact at both ends of the pitch, the defensive aspect being getting stuck into challenges where he’s won 32 of his tackles made so far this season, which is more than any other of his fellow teammates (FBRef - New England Revolution statistics).

Offensively, the 26-year-old has posted 12 goal contributions (ten goals and two assists) over the course of his career, which highlights his ability to get involved with the action in the final third, alongside protecting his defence in and around his own penalty area.

Furthermore, Buck, who has been hailed a “sensation” by members of the media, is a versatile operator having been deployed in eight various positions over the pitch since first bursting onto the scene, including everywhere across the midfield and even three roles throughout the frontline, so this should be a no-brainer of a deal to pursue in January.