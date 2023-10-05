Burnley finally got off the mark in the Premier League, securing all three points against Luton Town earlier in the week to end a winless run of six games on their return to the top flight. Vincent Kompany will undoubtedly be a relieved man, with a defeat against the Hatters potentially resulting in some awkward questions.

The Manchester City legend will now hope to see the Clarets kick on, and move away from the fear of the drop zone. Things don't get any easier, however, with a Chelsea side fresh from a feel-good victory over Fulham coming up next. No matter how that result goes, Burnley appear to be eyeing January reinforcements, with one particular star targeted.

What's the latest Burnley transfer news?

Burnley went down an interesting route when it came to summer recruits, bringing in young players who have the potential to become standout stars at Turf Moor over welcoming those more experienced in the Premier League, like previous newly-promoted sides have done. And, whilst we're yet to see the outcome of their tactic, the Clarets at least proved their willingness to spend, splashing out a reported €112m (£98m) on reinforcements. They could splash the cash once more when the winter transfer window swings open, too.

According to TeamTalk, Burnley are among the clubs tracking Millwall star Romain Esse, who is still just 18 years of age. The deal would certainly fall in line with Kompany's transfer tactic, with the manager thought to be a big fan of the player, but the newly-promoted Premier League side aren't alone in their interest, with a number of top-flight clubs keeping an eye on the youngster. When January arrives, it will certainly be interesting to see whether it is Burnley who look to win the race for Esse's signature, or if the youngster stays put at Millwall for the second half of the season.

Who is Romain Esse?

At just 18 years old, Esse is already a regular part of Gary Rowett's Millwall side, appearing in eight of his side's 10 Championship games this season, and even scoring his first professional goal against Middlesbrough on the opening weekend. It's no wonder then, that the midfielder has earned plenty of praise during what is still an incredibly young career, including from manager Rowett, who said about Esse and Aidomo Emakhu via Southwark News:

"Over the course of pre-season, they’ve both been very, very good. They’ve probably been two of our better players. I could have easily put more senior players on who have played at higher levels and with more experience but I just felt as though they give you something unpredictable. Aidomo’s pacy and has power but he also has very good end product. And Rom just has great quality. He’s just a talented, talented player. I thought they combined really well."

With that said, it could be a matter of time before we see Esse playing at the top level. Whether that comes through a move to Burnley, however, remains to be seen. The teenager, who Kompany is reportedly a big admirer of, would certainly fit right in at Turf Moor and the manager's philosophy of welcoming young players.