Burnley and manager Vincent Kompany are reportedly looking to sign an in-demand free agent.

Who did Burnley sign this summer?

The Clarets once again had an extremely productive transfer window ahead of their Premier League return, bringing in a whopping 15 players. However, the club have struggled to make an immediate impact back in the top flight, losing all three of their fixtures to date.

All of Burnley’s Premier League encounters have been played at Turf Moor, with Manchester City, Aston Villa and Tottenham all scoring three or more goals and taking home the points.

As a result, the Clarets sit bottom of the league, with fellow newly promoted side Luton Town also failing to pick up a point in any of their first three games.

Player Former club Fee Zeki Amdouni FC Basel €18.6m James Trafford Manchester City €17.3m Aaron Ramsey Aston Villa €16.45m Jordan Bayer Borussia Monchengladbach €15m Sander Berge Sheffield United €13.9m Wilson Odobert Troyes €12m Dara O'Shea West Brom €7.8m Michael Obafemi Swansea City €4m Hannes Delcroix RSC Anderlecht €3m Luca Koleosho Espanyol €3m Nathan Redmond Besiktas Free transfer Han-Noah Massengo Bristol City Free transfer Lawrence Vigouroux Leyton Orient Free transfer Mike Tresor Genk Loan transfer Jacob Bruun Larsen Hoffenheim Loan transfer

With plenty of new players, time may well be required for Kompany to get the best out of his side, however, it looks as if those high up at Turf Moor are still looking at potential additions in the free-agent market.

Who wants to sign Jesse Lingard?

According to 90min, Jesse Lingard is a player who is in demand and has received offers from clubs in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United States of America.

He is currently training with West Ham, who are considering offering a short-term contract, although Burnley and Everton are also thought to be interested in the attacking midfielder. However, the report states that if Lingard is to stay in England, it would be with the Hammers.

Lingard, who has scored two goals against Burnley in the past, would offer plenty of Premier League experience at Turf Moor, making 182 appearances in the competition for the likes of Manchester United, West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

Capable of playing in a range of attacking positions, the Englishman was hailed as "top-class" by former Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is 30 years of age, so you'd expect the player could have a number of years left at the top level.

It does look as if a move to West Ham could be on the cards, though, with David Moyes recently saying:

"He’s in really good condition – much better condition than he was when he first came in. I have to say, when Jesse joined us two years ago I think he scored nine goals in 15 games and was probably the difference between us getting into Europe for the first time. I want to give him every opportunity to get himself back in condition and see how he does."

However, should a move to the London Stadium fall through, Burnley could be in a position to make an offer, so his future could be one to keep an eye on.