Eyeing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, Burnley are now reportedly in advanced talks to sign a defensive reinforcement for Scott Parker in January.

Burnley transfer news

Sat third in the Championship and one point adrift of automatic promotion as well as four away from leaders Sheffield United, Burnley will be hoping that the January transfer window can help them close the gap on their promotion rivals. To jump straight back up to England's top tier in just one season despite losing Vincent Kompany at the end of the last campaign would represent great success for all involved at Turf Moor.

Currently on a run of eight games without defeat, it's safe to say that the Clarets are certainly in fine form to attract players when the January transfer window swings open. And that could make all the difference.

Whilst keeping hold of players like Josh Brownhill will also be vitally important, Burnley could yet welcome the reinforcements that take them over the line in the race for promotion.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Burnley are in advanced talks to sign Oliver Sonne in the January transfer window in what could be a deal worth £2.5m.

Having seen their bids for the right-back turned down by Silkeborg last summer, those at Turf Moor have seemingly gone again to greater success to all but secure a long-term target.

Still just 24 years old, Sonne is entering his peak years and looks likely to complete the biggest move of his career yet to coincide with that. Handing Parker an important mid-season boost, Sonne could eventually take Connor Roberts' place as a younger, fresher option down Burnley's right-hand side and will, at the very least, add crucial depth.

"Strong" Sonne can replace Roberts

With Roberts heading for the exit door as a free agent unless he signs a new contract before the end of the campaign, Sonne's potential arrival couldn't have been timed any better. The Peru right-back will at first add key depth to Parker's backline before likely stepping in to replace Roberts in what Burnley will hope to be a Premier League side when the summer arrives.

Sonne certainly has his fans around Europe too, with Pano Scout - Dinamo Tbilisi's former video scout - describing the 24-year-old as a "very aggressive" player with a "strong physical build" at the start of December.

Whether the right-back proves to be the only January addition at Burnley remains to be seen, but the Clarets could certainly be an interesting side to watch next month as they look to bridge the gap on Leeds United and Sheffield United at the top of the Championship.