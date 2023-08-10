There has been an update regarding Burnley's apparent interest in Troyes starlet, Wilson Odobert...

What's the latest on Odobert to Burnley?

The Daily Mail reported at the end of last month that the newly-promoted side had 'held talks' with the French outfit regarding a potential move for the teenage sensation, with the 18-year-old having joined his current side last year from Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain.

The latest indication - as per The Athletic's Andy Jones - is that a deal for the promising Frenchman is currently "ongoing", with the Clarets currently facing "serious competition" in their battle to land fellow winger, Mohamed Daramy from Ajax.

While it remains to be seen just how much the Clarets will have to fork out in order to land Odobert from the recently-relegated side, the youngster has been valued at around €10m (£9m), according to CIES Football Observatory.

Who is Wilson Odobert?

In what has so far been a busy window for Vincent Kompany and co, the former Manchester City skipper has already bolstered his options on the flanks with the signings of Nathan Redmond and Jacob Bruun Larsen, although further attacking recruits could well lie in store before the window is out.

A deal has already been struck with regard to a player that is currently at the club, with the Lancashire side confirming on Wednesday afternoon that they have moved to extend the contract of Manuel Benson - with the former Belgium U21 international penning a new four-year deal.

The 26-year-old wideman has warranted that potential extension following his instrumental displays in last season's promotion charge, having scored 11 goals and provided three assists from just 14 Championship starts last season, following his arrival from Royal Antwerp last season.

While evidently not a regular starter during that glorious 2022/23 campaign, Benson was able to pose a real threat when he was called upon by his compatriot, Kompany, having been hailed as "fantastic" by his manager earlier this year.

The former Anderlecht boss could add another attacking weapon to his arsenal with the signing of Odobert, with the teen dynamo another figure who could make an impact off the bench next term, with his relative youth making it unlikely that he will immediately be thrust into the fray as a starting pick.

Lauded as a "very skilled winger" who has "outrageous quality" - according to journalist Andres Onrubia Ramos - the 6 foot marksman scored four goals and provided two assists in 19 Ligue 1 starts last term, with that a respectable return considering it was his first year of senior football.

Despite that lack of experience at first-team level, Odobert has only recently been dubbed "outrageously talented" by commentator Robbie Thomson, with the hope being that his development can continue under the watchful eye of Kompany over the coming years.

With Sheffield United's Sander Berge the latest incoming at Turf Moor - and with the aforementioned Benson having committed his future to the club - it looks likely to be an exciting period ahead for the Clarets as they attempt to make a solid return to life back in the Premier League this season.