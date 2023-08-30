Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is believed to be plotting a move for an attacker who plied his trade in the Premier League last term and he has him on a shortlist at Turf Moor, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Burnley?

Last week, Burnley saw a bid of £17 million turned down for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko as the Clarets continue their search for new arrivals that has yielded an extremely busy summer window at the Lancashire-based outfit, as per The Daily Mail.

Nevertheless, Liverpool, Everton and Crystal Palace are also keen on the 20-year-old and he could become highly sought-after in the final days of the window, as per Football Insider.

His future at PSV could be determined by whether the Dutch giants qualify for the Champions League group stages. Peter Bosz's men take on Scottish side Rangers in the play-off round second leg on Wednesday, with the tie finely poised at an aggregate score of 2-2, creating a winner-takes-all scenario at the Philips Stadion to secure entry into Europe's elite competition proper.

Burnley have already brought in a mass collective of new arrivals as Kompany looks to consolidate their place in the Premier League, with Lawrence Vigoroux, Zeki Amdouni, James Trafford, Michael Obafemi, Aaron Ramsey, Jordan Beyer, Sander Berge, Wilson Odobert, Dara O'Shea, Hannes Delcroix, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Jacob Bruun Larsen signing on at Turf Moor, as per Transfermarkt.

Cited via The Burnley Express, former Manchester City icon Kompany has outlined his plans for the final stretch of the transfer window, stating when asked if anyone else could join Burnley:

"It depends who it’s up to. If it’s up to me, maybe not. But in the end we’ve really been able to attract a lot of players who we thought would be really exciting to work with, both in the short-term and in the long-term, with growth definitely everywhere in the club. If we can add to it, we’re not going to turn it down.”

Who else could Burnley sign?

talkSPORT claim on X that Burnley are targeting two high-profile forwards before the window closes on Friday - AC Milan's Divock Origi and Leicester City's Patson Daka.

"BREAKING: Burnley are trying to sign former LFC striker Divock Origi from AC Milan. The Clarets have also placed LCFC's Patson Daka on their shortlist of targets. - talkSPORT sources understand."

The Daily Mail claim that Bournemouth are also keen on Daka, who is valued at £25 million by his current employers, while Everton saw a loan bid turned down for the Zambia international earlier in the summer.

Daka has made 74 appearances for Leicester City, encompassing all competitions, registering 15 goals and eight assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Dubbed "brilliant" by former Leicester City striker Iwan Roberts in the past, £75k-a-week earner Daka ranks highly in regard to his positional peers across Europe's top five division in the art of assists, averaging 0.32 per 90 minutes in the last 365 days, putting him in the 97th percentile for this metric.

If he doesn't have a long-term future at the King Power Stadium, Kompany bringing Daka back to the Premier League could be an ideal solution for both parties if a deal can be struck, and it may be one to keep an eye on alongside Origi.