Burnley are thought to be closing in on a deal to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Burnley transfer news?

The Clarets and Vincent Kompany have been busy so far this summer, making nine signings ahead of their Premier League return which gets underway on Friday against treble winners Manchester City.

Zeki Amdouni, James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Dara O'Shea, Michael Obafemi and Luca Koleosho have all joined the club in deals which required a transfer fee, whereas Nathan Redmond and Lawrence Vigouroux have both arrived on free transfers and Jacob Bruun Larsen has signed on loan.

More could be yet to come though at Turf Moor before the September 1 deadline, with previous reports claiming that the club were set to sign Andros Townsend following a successful pre-season stint.

Ajax winger Mohamed Daramy is another final third target and it has been suggested that a loan deal with an option to buy was close.

Berge has also been heavily linked with a move to Burnley, with Mike McGrath taking to X on Monday to say that talks have been held with the Blades over a move to Turf Moor for the midfielder.

“Burnley have held discussions with Sheffield United over a deal for Norway midfielder Sander Berge. The 25yr-old has one year left on contract and there has been interest in previous windows without a deal progressing.”

It looks as if a transfer is moving along quickly, though, with Romano sharing a further development on X. The transfer expert relayed talks claimed by McGrath and added that a verbal agreement is almost complete between the two clubs.

“Burnley are closing in on deal to sign Sander Berge from Sheffield United — verbal agreement almost completed between clubs.

“Sources guarantee medical could take place already today. Burnley started talks earlier for Berge as Mike McGrath called.”

Who is Sander Berge?

Berge, sponsored by Adidas, is primarily a defensive midfielder but can also play slightly further forward in a central midfield role if required.

The 25-year-old is valued at €20m by Transfermarkt and is into the final 12 months of his £33,000-a-week Sheffield United contract after joining the club from Genk back in 2020.

A Norway international, Berge spent time with Valerenga before joining Genk and making 113 appearances for the club. In England, Berge has turned out on 109 occasions for the Blades, scoring 15 times and registering 12 assists. He helped the club back into the top flight last season, finishing second behind the Clarets in the Championship, and was hailed by teammate John Egan, who said:

“In the second half our qualities showed. This big man here (Sander) was unbelievable. One of the best players to ever play in this division.”

Berge contributed to 11 second-tier goals in 37 appearances last season, making more progressive carries than any of his teammates and the second most progressive passes, as per FBref. Therefore, signing a top midfielder from a league rival could turn out to be a wise move by Burnley, and by the looks of things, a deal is close to being completed.