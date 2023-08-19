Burnley are now ready to make a move for FC Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah, and a new report has now revealed how much they will have to pay in order to beat some of Europe's top clubs to his signature.

Who are Burnley signing this summer?

Vincent Kompany has already strengthened his squad considerably this summer, having mainly focussed on bringing in young players with high ceilings, with almost all of the arrivals at the age of 25 or under, and he is still seeking further reinforcements.

20-year-old Sporting CP midfielder Renato Veiga has recently been named as a target, with journalist Dominik Schneider reporting the Clarets are currently in talks over a deal, which could amount to €6m (£5.1m).

Burnley are also on the verge of signing Aston Villa attacking midfielder Aaron Ramsey, in a deal worth £14m, although the move is yet to be confirmed, as Unai Emery's side are finalising the add-ons and insisting on a buy-back option.

Not only is Kompany keen on bolstering his midfield in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window, but he is also still in the market for a new forward, and The Daily Mail report that Nuamah is now a target.

However, the Clarets will have to be willing to shell out a sizeable fee for the 19-year-old, as he is valued at £22m by Nordsjaelland, and he is being targeted by a whole host of top European clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain, Ajax, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are all credited with an interest in the youngster, so Burnley will have to see off stiff competition if they are to get a deal over the line, but they are now ready to make their move.

Despite the interest from across the continent, Kompany's side are currently said to be "the most advanced in their interest", signalling they are leading the race and could stand a good chance of securing the starlet's signature.

Who is Ernest Nuamah?

Born in Kumasi, Ghana, Nuamah is a versatile forward, who is capable of playing across the front three, but he has most commonly featured at right-wing throughout his career so far, having broken into the Nordsjaelland starting XI at a young age.

The Ghanaian has spent his entire professional career with the Danish club, and he has recorded a very respectable goal return, weighing in with 20 goals and five assists in a total of 49 first-team appearances.

Not only has the right-winger impressed at club level, but he has also done enough to impress Ghana manager Chris Hughton, having already earned his first cap for the Black Stars, making a substitute appearance against Madagascar back in June.

Vincent Kompany

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has praised the Nordsjaelland star for the progress he has made since establishing himself in the first team, claiming he is "getting better and better", and has "huge potential".

Having made an "outrageous" start to the season for the Danish club, Nuamah could be a very exciting signing for Burnley, but it would be a big risk to shell out £22m on a player unproven outside of Denmark.