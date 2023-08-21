Highlights Burnley are interested in signing 19-year-old Ernest Nuamah, an exciting young attacker from Nordsjaelland, but face competition from West Ham, Tottenham, and Brighton.

Nuamah has already made an impact at a young age, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists in 49 matches for Nordsjaelland, as well as earning his first cap for Ghana's senior team.

If Burnley were to successfully sign Nuamah, it would showcase the progress the club has made under Vincent Kompany and allow one of Europe's brightest young attacking prospects to develop under his guidance.

Burnley are one of several Premier League clubs in the mix to sign exciting young Nordsjaelland attacker Ernest Nuamah during the summer transfer window, with a key update now emerging over his future and a possible switch to Turf Moor.

Who is Ernest Nuamah?

The 19-year-old is considered a special young prospect with a very big future in the game, having already become a vital player for his club side before even turning 20.

Nuamah has scored 20 times and registered a further five assists in only 49 matches for Nordsjaelland, showcasing a reliable flow of end product that isn't always seen in young players. At international level, the winger has also won his first cap for Ghana's senior side, having netted once in three outings for the Under-21s.

His performances aren't going unnoticed by Premier League teams at the moment, and there is every chance that he could seal a move to England before the end of the current transfer window.

With Burnley being linked with a move for Nuamah already in recent days, it looks as though they are still very much in the conversation to snap him up.

Will Burnley sign Ernest Nuamah?

According to a new transfer update from Football Insider, Burnley are interested in making a move for Nuamah this summer and have even made an offer for him, but face stern competition for his signature:

"West Ham have submitted an offer for FC Nordsjaelland star Ernest Nuamah, sources have told Football Insider. The Hammers are in the market for more attacking reinforcements and have made a formal move the 19-year-old winger after shortlisting him as a top target

"The exciting youngster has attracted plenty of Premier League attention, with Burnley also understood to have submitted a concrete offer while Tottenham and Brighton are also very keen admirers.

"Nuamah’s performances in Denmark’s top division earned rave reviews this season and he is widely regarded as one of the most exciting talents in Europe."

To even see Burnley in the battle to sign Nuamah this summer says so much about the giant strides that have been made under Vincent Kompany over the past 12 months or so, with the Clarets such an appealing proposition these days.

If they were able to bring in the Ghanaian teenager before the end of the month, it could be a shrewd deal, strengthening the squad even further and ensuring arguably one of Europe's brightest young attacking prospects can hone his trade under Kompany.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has said that Nuamah has "huge potential" as a player, but his aforementioned goalscoring heroics from out wide for Nordsjaelland show that he can be a signing for the here and now, as well as a massive future prospect.

It clearly isn't going to be easy for Burnley to get their man, given the level of competition for him, but the style of football they play under Kompany could appeal to him, not to mention to chance to improve under one of the most exciting managers around at the moment.