An update has emerged on Burnley and their plans to further bolster their attacking options before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Burnley transfer news?

According to the Daily Mail, the Clarets are one of a number of sides eyeing up a swoop for FC Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah.

The report claims that Paris Saint-Germain, Ajax, AC Milan, and fellow Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in snapping up the 19-year-old talent.

It states that the forward is valued at £22m and that Burnley's interest is the most advanced out of any side at this moment in time, although it remains to be seen whether or not they are willing to pay the price that is required.

How good is Ernest Nuamah?

The Ghana international could be an alternative to re-signing Nathan Tella after his loan spell at Turf Moor from Southampton last season, as his current club want to keep hold of him.

Vincent Kompany could forget all about the former Arsenal youth prospect by swooping for Nuamah, as his impressive statistics in Denmark suggest that he has the potential to be an exceptional addition to the squad.

Tella produced 17 goals and five assists across 39 Championship appearances for Burnley last term as he played in a multitude of positions for the team out wide and through the middle.

The 24-year-old whiz averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.82 and created four 'big chances' in total for his teammates to go along with his impressive return in front of goal.

Nuamah is a player who boasts similar versatility as he has been deployed on both flanks and as a centre-forward throughout his career so far.

This suggests that the teenage ace, who was dubbed the "Ghanaian Flash" by scout Jacek Kulig, could be a like-for-like replacement for Tella in terms of the positions that he can play.

The Nordsjaelland star caught the eye with his superb performances during the 2022/23 campaign as he averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.02 across 30 league matches and contributed with 12 goals and eight 'big chances' created.

He has followed that up with an average Sofascore rating of 7.53 and five goals in three starts so far this season, which led to his form being described as "outrageous" by Kulig last month.

This means that Nuamah has averaged a league goal every 1.94 starts since the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign, in comparison to Tella's one every 2.29 matches for the Clarets last term.

These statistics suggest that the £22m-rated dynamo could offer a similar level of production at the top end of the pitch when it comes to scoring goals, whilst he also has the potential to provide more creativity as he produced twice as many 'big chances' for his teammates.

At the age of 19, Kompany would also be bringing in a player who is five years younger than Tella and, therefore, has more room to grow and develop over the years to come.

This means that the exciting gem would be a signing for the future, as well as an attacker who could make an immediate impact on the pitch to replace the Saints winger.