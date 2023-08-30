Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is moving closer to confirming another summer signing and the Clartes have now reached an agreement on personal terms with a key target, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Burnley?

The Clarets have made some major changes to the structure of their squad over the window and Kompany has acted to bring in Lawrence Vigoroux, James Trafford, Zeki Amdouni, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Jordan Beyer, Wilson Odobert, Dara O'Shea, Michael Obafemi, Hannes Delcroix, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Jacob Bruun Larsen to strengthen his squad, as per Transfermarkt.

Clarets boss Kompany has spoken about whether his side could make late moves in the window in a recent interview cited by The Burnley Express, stating when asked about further incomings:

"It depends who it’s up to. If it’s up to me, maybe not. But in the end we’ve really been able to attract a lot of players who we thought would be really exciting to work with, both in the short-term and in the long-term, with growth definitely everywhere in the club. If we can add to it, we’re not going to turn it down."

According to Football Insider, Burnley, Sheffield United and Fulham are all vying for the signature of out-of-favour AC Milan striker Divock Origi, who is free to leave the San Siro this window due to not figuring in manager Stefano Pioli's long-term plans at the Italian giants. Saudi Pro League side Al Fateh are also keen on the Belgium international, who is contracted to his current employers until the summer of 2026.

talkSPORT also understand that Burnley have shortlisted Leicester City frontman Patson Daka as another option that could bolster their ranks in the final third late in the window.

L'Equipe have claimed that Burnley are advancing in talks to sign free agent Han-Noah Massengo and contact is believed to be at an 'advanced' stage between both parties. Massengo spent the second half of last campaign on loan at Auxerre from Bristol City and opted to leave Ashton Gate upon the conclusion of 2022/23.

Who else could Burnley sign this window?

According to HLN, Burnley appear to be making progress over a move for Genk attacker Mike Tresor to help bolster options on for Kompany, with an excerpt from the report reading:

"The Red Devil remains awaiting his transfer to Burnley in Belgium. Trésor found a personal agreement with the Premier League club and the talks between the clubs are constructive."

Tresor, who has been labelled "sensational" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, has become a master of laying on goals for his teammates in his time at Genk, registering nine goals and 33 assists in 84 appearances across all competitions for the Belgian giants, as per Transfermarkt.

The Belgium international has already started to generate momentum in the Jupiler Pro League in 2023/24, recording an average of 4.5 key passes and two shots on goal per match in his opening two divisional outings, according to WhoScored.

Burnley may need time to adapt to the Premier League, however, the addition of Tresor could certainly go down well among fans at Turf Moor, and it looks as if it could go through before Friday's deadline.