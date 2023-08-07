Burnley are now hopeful about completing a £12.9m deal to sign Ajax forward Mohamed Daramy before their opening Premier League game against Manchester City on Friday night, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Is Mohamed Daramy signing for Burnley?

Fabrizio Romano first broke the news that Burnley were in talks over a deal for Daramy last Thursday, with the transfer expert detailing that Vincent Kompany wants to sign the winger "at all costs", making him one of his "top" targets.

Ajax are said to rate the Dane "highly", but the Clarets are "pushing" to complete a permanent move, such is Kompany's level of interest, and there has since been a further update on their pursuit.

There have been reports that Ligue 1 side Reims are interested in hijacking the move for the 21-year-old, with the player yet to decide which club he would prefer to join, however their offer fell just short of the Premier League side's bid.

Ajax have reportedly already agreed to sell the youngster to Burnley for a fee of €16m (£13.8m), but a more recent report from The Daily Mail indicates they could get a deal done for slightly less.

It is detailed that the Clarets remain in talks over a deal for the starlet, with negotiations ongoing over a £12.9m deal, and the hope is that the move will be completed ahead of their opening game against Manchester City this Friday.

It is a tough start to the campaign for the Lancashire club, considering they lost 6-0 against the reigning Premier League champions in the FA Cup last season, but Kompany has made several additions to his squad since then.

Burnley have strengthened considerably in defence, bringing in Dara O'Shea and Jordan Beyer, and the manager will now be hoping to make Daramy his latest addition before his side's first match.

How good is Mohamed Daramy?

It is a little bit surprising that Ajax are willing to part ways with the attacker, considering his potential, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig lauding him as an "explosive forward", with "electric pace", who can "play anywhere across the front line".

The Ajax ace's versatility could be very useful to Kompany, and he poses a significant attacking threat, registering a total of six goals and six assists in 18 league games for FC Copenhagen in the 2022-23 campaign.

Having already made six appearances for Denmark, the 5 foot 9 forward is showing signs he is ready to take the next step in his career, after so far only proving himself in the Danish league, which is obviously significantly weaker than the English top flight.

With that in mind, it is unclear whether the Denmark international would be capable of making an immediate impact at Turf Moor, but he could certainly be a shrewd acquisition, given his vast potential.

Kompany has done a fantastic job of strengthening his squad with a number of young players ahead of his side's return to the Premier League, and he will be hoping that Burnley will be able to beat Reims to Daramy's signature in the coming days.