Burnley have made an offer to sign Anderlecht defender Noah Sadiki, with contacts advancing with the player’s agent, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Burnley transfer news?

The Clarets and Vincent Kompany have wasted no time in adding to their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League for the 2023/24 season.

Centre-back Jordan Beyer has arrived from Borussia Monchengladbach, whereas full-back Dara O’Shea has come in from West Brom at a combined cost of €22m. There could be more defensive additions over the coming weeks, though, with Sadiki on the club’s radar.

Romano took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to provide a transfer update from Turf Moor regarding Burnley and Sadiki. The transfer expert revealed that an offer worth around €1m has been made, with talks advancing with the player’s agent.

“Burnley have submitted an official bid for Belgian fullback Noah Sadiki — deal being negotiated with Anderlecht around €1m.

“Contacts advancing with player’s agent Christopher Mandiangu.”

Who is Noah Sadiki?

Sadiki is just 18 years of age and is primarily a right-back who can also play on the left or even in a holding midfield role if required.

The Belgian has come through Anderlecht’s academy, so Kompany may have been keeping an eye on him during his time as manager of the Jupiler Pro League side.

Hailed as one of Anderlecht’s “highly talented” teenagers by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Sadiki has made 19 senior appearances for his current employers, turning out in numerous positions.

He’s valued at a career-high €2m by Transfermarkt and is out of contract in just over 12 months time, so Burnley could be making a shrewd signing, if their €1m bid is accepted.

The Belgium U20 international could come in and rival the likes of O’Shea, Connor Roberts and Vitinho at right-back, or he could be initially sent out on loan with a view to breaking through into the first team in the future, but it looks as if a transfer is one to watch over the coming weeks.