Burnley are ready to make a €20m (£17m) move for Feyenoord defender Quilindschy Hartman, with Vincent Kompany personally driving the move, but it may be a difficult deal to complete according to a recent report.

What's the latest Burnley transfer news?

Kompany is clearly still keen to bring in additional options in defence, and former Leicester City defender Jonny Evans has recently emerged as a potential signing, following the Northern Irishman's short stint at Manchester United.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has also confirmed the Clarets are keen on signing Ian Maatsen, after his loan spell at Turf Moor last season, however they may face competition for his signature:

"There is interest obviously from Burnley because he was on loan there last season, but talks a few weeks back between Burnley and Chelsea were honing in around the £20 million mark and Burnley saw that as too high. West Ham are also looking at the player too."

According to a report from 1908.nl (via Sport Witness), Kompany and co are now looking at alternative options to Maatsen, perhaps in light of Chelsea's huge asking price, and they are now ready to pursue a move for Hartman.

Kompany watched the defender in action for Feyenoord last week, and Burnley are now ready to pay more than €20m (£17m) to secure his signature following the manager's recommendation, which may be enough to satisfy the Dutch club.

Feyenoord do not intend on letting the 21-year-old leave on the cheap, and they feel it is impossible to enter talks unless an offer of less than £17m is tabled, however they do not want to let him leave either way.

The Eredivisie side are planning to try and convince the youngster to stay by offering him a contract extension, so it may be difficult for the Clarets to get a deal over the line.

Who is Quilindschy Hartman?

The Netherlands U21 international had a breakthrough year with Feyenoord last season, making 23 Eredivisie appearances, primarily featuring as a left-back, and he could be a like-for-like replacement for Maatsen.

Much like the former Burnley loanee, the Feyenoord ace poses a real threat on the front foot, ranking in the 94th percentile for assists per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, and the 87th percentile for non-penalty goals.

Not only that, the starlet is also very solid defensively, as indicated by the fact he ranks in the 92nd percentile for aerials won, and the 80th percentile for interceptions, placing higher than Maatsen on both metrics.

The Clarets have clearly focussed on bringing in talented up-and-coming players this summer, with the vast majority of their arrivals in the under-25 bracket, and Hartman fits that criteria.

Lauded as a "revelation" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Hartman is still in the very early stages of his career, but his performances in the Eredivisie have been very promising.

That said, the left-back is contracted at De Kuip until 2025, meaning Feyenoord remain in a strong negotiating position, and Burnley should not go any higher than £17m, given that he is still relatively unproven.