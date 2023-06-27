Burnley are close to Union Berlin forward Sheraldo Becker, however, they will have to do battle for his signature with Fulham and West Ham United, according to a report.

What's the latest Burnley transfer news?

Burnley are keen on strengthening in attacking areas ahead of their return to the Premier League next season, having submitted two bids for Millwall's Zian Flemming, and with both being knocked back, they are now considering a third.

Vincent Kompany is also targeting Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi in the search for a new striker, with the Japan international potentially being viewed as an alternative option to Nathan Tella, if a deal cannot be struck for their former loanee.

Southampton striker Che Adams has been named as another option for the Clarets, while Becker has also been identified as a target, and a move for the Union Berlin could now be on the cards.

According to a report from Sport Bild (via Sport Witness), the striker wants to move to the Premier League, where a number of potential suitors are waiting in the wings, including Burnley, West Ham and Fulham, who are all "close to him".

Union Berlin are hoping to receive €20m (£17m) for the forward, whose contract expires next summer, meaning there could be a little pressure for him to be gone this summer, as it will be their last chance to receive a transfer fee. The 28-year-old has recently switched agents, now being represented by Sports360, which indicates he may be at the exit door.

Who is Sheraldo Becker?

After coming through the youth ranks at Ajax, the Amsterdam-born forward has gone on to play for the likes of PEC Zwolle and ADO Den Haag, however, he has been at his most prolific in a Union Berlin shirt over the past few years.

Last season, the Suriname international was particularly impressive, recording 11 goals and seven assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances, which placed him at the very top of the goal-scoring charts for Union Berlin in all competitions.

Over the past year, the former Ajax man ranks in the 84th percentile for assists per 90, highlighting his ability to bring his teammates into the play, while his dribbling ability is showcased by the fact he ranks in the 97th percentile for progressive carries.

Hailed as "brilliant" and "mega-quick" by members of the media, Becker could be exactly the type of singing Burnley need to strengthen their frontline ahead of their return to the top flight.