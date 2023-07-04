Burnley are closing in on the signing of Borussia Dortmund teenager Soumaila Coulibaly, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Burnley transfer news?

The Clarets and Vincent Kompany haven’t wasted any time in preparations for the new Premier League season, with some players even reporting back for pre-season at the beginning of the month - before the Champions League final.

In the transfer market, the club have also been making swift moves, with defenders Jordan Beyer and Dara O’Shea joining on permanent deals from Borussia Monchengladbach and West Brom respectively.

Meanwhile, an offer has been made to sign Anderlecht defender Noah Sadiki, whereas Burnley are also preparing a new offer to sign Millwall star Zian Flemming.

To top things off, it looks as if the club are about to break their transfer record to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford following his loan spell with Bolton Wanderers.

Reports have claimed that the 20-year-old, who is currently away with England’s U21s at the European Championships, is close to a £19m move to Turf Moor, and it appears as if Coulibaly is also on the way to Lancashire.

Romano took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share an update on Burnley and Coulibaly. He revealed that the player is on course to join on a season-long loan which will then become permanent in a transfer worth around €15m (£12.9m).

“Understand Burnley are now closing in on Soumaila Coulibaly deal — it’s gonna be loan from Borussia Dortmund with mandatory buy clause.

“Understand value of the deal is gonna be around €15m total fee. Here we go soon.”

Who is Soumaila Coulibaly?

Coulibaly is just 19 years of age and is primarily a left-footed centre-back who has two caps for France at U20 level.

The defender made the move to Dortmund from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer back in 2021 and has been making the majority of his appearances for the reserve side. Coulibaly has turned out twice for Dortmund at senior level and currently holds a €1m Transfermarkt valuation.

Recently, Coulibaly has been compared to Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano, with the media saying:

“At 6'3" Coulibaly has an imposing build, but while the teenager will undoubtedly fill out to add muscle to his wiry frame, he also has the footballing ability to make him the complete package, just like Bayern Munich man-mountain and France international, Dayot Upamecano.”

Coulibaly also appears to be catching the eye of Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic, who said:

"He trains with us regularly. He's been getting better and better and finding consistency in the third tier."

Should he complete a move to Turf Moor as expected, Coulibaly may rival the likes of Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Ameen Al-Dakhil and O’Shea for a starting spot in Kompany’s side.

He could well be viewed as a future star, though, so securing his services could turn out to be an extremely shrewd move in the long run, and by the looks of things, it may be just a matter of time until a transfer is announced.