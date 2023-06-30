Burnley are thought to be interested in a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.

What’s the latest Burnley transfer news?

The Clarets have already splashed the cash ahead of their Premier League return, with Vincent Kompany signing centre-back Jordan Beyer from Borussia Monchengladbach and full-back Dara O’Shea from West Brom at a combined cost of €22m.

That looks to be the start of what could be a busy summer at Turf Moor, with plenty more rumours in the media. Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that Burnley have made an offer to sign Anderlecht defender Noah Sadiki.

Meanwhile, the club are also preparing a new offer to sign Millwall star Zian Flemming, and another new target appears to be Tenas.

According to one Spanish outlet, Burnley are interested in signing Tenas and are very aware of his situation. Barcelona had the option to extend the 22-year-old’s contract, however, that has now passed, so the goalkeeper can leave as a free agent, should a new deal fail to materialise.

Tenas reportedly meets the needs required by Kompany in goal due to his ‘good footwork’, something which is ‘very attractive for a team that tries to take care of the ball and apply a style of play similar to that of Barcelona’. If a fresh Camp Nou contract doesn’t come to light, then Burnley are very likely to make a proposal for the Spaniard.

Who is Arnau Tenas?

Tenas has progressed through Barcelona’s academy and is the current captain of the B team. The Spain U21 international, valued at a career-high €2m by Transfermarkt, has made 58 appearances for the B team, keeping 22 clean sheets but is still awaiting a senior debut.

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique called Tenas the next Victor Valdes back in 2021, whereas a Barcelona fan page once hailed the shot-stopper as an “amazing young goalkeeper” who has plenty of potential.

Kompany currently has Arijanet Muric and Bailey Peacock-Farrell as senior options to choose from ahead of the 2023/24 season, so it’ll be interesting to see if a move is made for Tenas, making this one to watch.