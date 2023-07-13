Burnley are reportedly showing an interest in possibly signing Southampton striker Che Adams, who is set to be on the move this summer.

What’s the latest Burnley transfer news?

The Clarets and Vincent Kompany are preparing for the 2023/24 season back in the Premier League and have already bolstered their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The club will host the first top flight game of the season against treble winners and Kompany’s former side Manchester City next month, and those at Turf Moor may see a few new faces in action.

Defender Dara O’Shea has been brought in from West Brom, whereas Jordan Beyer’s loan move from Borussia Monchengladbach has become permanent.

Meanwhile, Burnley were thought to be closing in on a move to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Soumaila Coulibaly on loan with an obligation to make a move permanent next summer for £15m, however, that deal is now thought to be off.

The club’s transfer record is on course to be smashed, though, with Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, who recently starred for England at the U21 European Championships, set to join in a deal worth £19m, and big money could also be spent on Adams going off a recent report.

According to The Sun in the last 48 hours, Adams is set to leave St Mary’s this summer with just 12 months remaining on his contract but could still cost any side £15m.

The report states that Everton and Nottingham Forest are both keen on the Scotland international, while the player, who is back in pre-season training, is also attracting interest from Burnley.

How good is Che Adams?

The 26-year-old, who shares the same agency as Burnley new boy O’Shea, has been with Southampton since 2019 after leaving Birmingham City.

Since then, Adams has made 145 appearances for the Saints, scoring 35 times and registering 15 assists in all competitions. He has turned out on 124 occasions in the Premier League and is valued at €20m by Transfermarkt, so could provide a solid experienced option for Kompany in the final third.

Former Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl hailed Adams for having a “fantastic” attitude, and the forward can even turn out on either wing if needed.

“He is a guy who is one day a little bit frustrated when he sees he doesn’t play but then when the game comes, he shows up immediately and this is fantastic.”

As per FBref, Adams has been compared to the likes of Tammy Abraham and Odsonne Edouard over the past 12 months and has shown that he isn’t just a forward who relies on service. He could bring plenty aside from goals to Burnley as he ranks in the top 15% of forwards for through balls and tackles won, proving that he has quality on the ball and is willing to work hard out of possession.

Kompany currently has Wout Weghorst, Lyle Foster, Michael Obafemi and Jay Rodriguez as centre-forward options ahead of the new season, however, should any move on, Adams could be seen as a solid signing at Turf Moor, and by the looks of things, it may well be one to keep an eye on.