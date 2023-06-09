Sunderland winger Jack Clarke continues to be linked with a Premier League move - and it appears Vincent Kompany's Burnley have no intention of giving up in their pursuit of the in-demand star.

With Sunderland having already reportedly knocked back at least one bid for Clarke, The Sun's Alan Nixon has claimed Burnley have made a fresh offer in the region of £7m, with various add-ons to be included.

Who is Sunderland's Jack Clarke?

Let go by Tottenham just a year ago after failing to be given a chance in the first team, Clarke has done enough in successive seasons with Sunderland - the first of those on loan - to show he deserves a shot at the big time.

Clarke's 12 assists in the Championship last season was a joint-high along with Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres - arguably the player next on the list of most-coveted second-tier stars.

The 22-year-old also scored nine goals in helping Sunderland to the play-off semi-finals, where they tasted defeat to promoted Luton Town.

Ultimately, that failure to get over the line may cost the Black Cats their chance of keeping hold of Clarke, who has been described as an "unreal" talent by football reporter Josh Bunting.

With Clarke's agent recently telling The i that any player is available if the price is right, it is claimed that a bid of £10m could be enough to prise him away from the Stadium of Light - surely a price worth paying.

Where would Clarke fit in at Burnley?

Burnley eased their way to promotion last season, scoring a league-high 87 goals in the process. Nathan Tella, who is due to return to parent club Southampton, topped the scoring charts with 17 goals, but they were otherwise spread around the side.

That is never a bad thing, of course, and in Clarke they will have a player capable of not only finding the net but also creating chances.

The former Tottenham player, who made just four appearances for the club, was level with Burnley regular Josh Brownhill last season among Championship players for shot-creating actions (147 - joint-ninth).

When it comes to dribbles, Clarke's average of two per game last season is easily more than any Burnley player managed - Anass Zaroury being their best player in that category with 1.6.

Burnley have been completely transformed under Kompany and are not in need of a whole array of signings this window.

That said, if they want to strengthen their attack by adding something a little different, then look no further than Clarke as the potential difference maker in their bid to survive the drop.