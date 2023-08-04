Burnley are thought to be in talks with Ajax over a move for winger Mohamed Daramy, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Burnley transfer news?

Burnley have been extremely busy this summer ahead of their Premier League return, with the Clarets set to host the top-flight opener against Manchester City next Friday.

In the transfer market, Vincent Kompany has made nine new signings, six of which have commanded transfer fees. Zeki Amdouni, James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Dara O'Shea, Michael Obafemi and Luca Koleosho have all joined from FC Basel, Man City, Borussia Monchengladbach, West Brom, Swansea City and Espanyol respectively.

Meanwhile, Nathan Redmond and Lawrence Vigouroux have both arrived on free transfers, whereas winger Jacob Bruun Larsen has signed on loan from Hoffenheim.

Another new wide forward could be about to sign in Andros Townsend, who has seemingly impressed during pre-season, and by the looks of things, Burnley want to bolster their final third ranks even further with a move for Daramy.

Romano took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share a Burnley transfer update he’s heard. The transfer expert stated that the Clarets are in talks over a move for the attacker, with Kompany wanting him at all costs and has made him a top target. Ajax rate their player highly, but it looks as if a move to Turf Moor could be on the cards before the September 1 deadline.

“Burnley have opened talks to sign Mohamed Daramy from Ajax. Vincent Kompany wants Danish winger at all costs.

“Understand Ajax rate Daramy highly but Burnley pushing as Kompany considers him a top target. Negotiations ongoing over permanent transfer.”

Vincent Kompany

Who is Mohamed Daramy?

Daramy is a right-footed winger who can also play through the middle if required and is currently sponsored by Nike.

Valued at €6m by Transfermarkt, the 21-year-old progressed through the youth system at FC Copenhagen before moving to Ajax in 2021 in a deal worth €12m. After signing for the Dutch giants, reporter Tom Matson said this about the player.

“Only one Danish Superliga player has ever been sold for more than the €12m Ajax paid FC Copenhagen for Mohamed Daramy (2002).

“Likened to Mane and out to replicate Rashford, the flying winger could be the next breakout star in Amsterdam.”

Since then, Daramy has made just 16 senior appearances for Ajax, contributing to six goals and spent the previous campaign back on loan with FC Copenhagen. In total, Daramy has now made 134 senior appearances for the Danish side, scoring 27 goals and providing 17 assists.

Capped six times by Denmark at senior level, Daramy could well be a shrewd option for Kompany going forward, as he has made more than 30 appearances as a left-winger, right-winger and centre-forward, showing his versatility.

Kompany has a number of attacking options to choose from at this moment in time, so there could be some departures before the deadline, as if Daramy arrives, he will become the 15th winger or forward available at Turf Moor, and by the looks of things, a deal is one to keep an eye on.