Burnley are reportedly preparing a move to sign Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sam Field and have made contact ahead of a potential transfer.

What’s the latest Burnley transfer news?

Vincent Kompany is currently preparing for the Premier League opener on Friday against treble winners Manchester City, but it looks as if work is still going on behind the scenes when it comes to further additions.

The Clarets have already nine signings, with Zeki Amdouni, James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Dara O'Shea, Michael Obafemi, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond, Lawrence Vigouroux and Jacob Bruun Larsen all sealing deals ranging from permanent moves, free transfers and loans.

One player who appears to be close to joining Kompany’s side is Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge. Talks have taken place over a potential move and Fabrizio Romano has said a deal is close with a verbal agreement with the Blades almost completed.

Alongside Berge, though, it looks as if Burnley could look to sign another midfielder in Field.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke shared an update regarding Field on Tuesday, claiming both Burnley and Rangers are big admirers of the player.

It is believed that sides have made contact over a deal by registering their interest and are plotting offers. Field is into the final 12 months of his Loftus Road contract, and it looks as if a move to either Turf Moor or Ibrox could be on the cards.

Who is Sam Field?

Field progressed through the academy at West Brom and went on to make 45 senior appearances for the Baggies – 22 of which came in the Premier League.

Primarily a holding midfielder who can also play further forward if needed, the 25-year-old spent time out on loan with Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers before joining the latter on a permanent basis back in 2021.

Since then, the player has gone from strength to strength and won three awards at QPR last season, including Supporters’ Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year.

He appears to be in his prime with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation of €3m and has turned out on 97 occasions for The R’s, scoring four times, one of which came against the Clarets last season.

Field didn’t miss one Championship fixture last season as the club narrowly avoided relegation, and he has been hailed by one of his former coaches, Gary Megson, who said that Field is “big” and “one of the best two-footed players” he’s seen.

"If he can just grow into himself in terms of confidence and get that little bit of belief in himself it wouldn't surprise me if he goes on to have a real top-class career.

"He's big, he can run and he's got a great left foot. He's one of the best two-footed players I've seen and he's got a great amount going for him."

Therefore, it looks as if a move to Turf Moor could be one to keep an eye on in the final weeks of the window, however, Kompany’s side may need to beat Rangers in the race for Field's services, with the Scottish side able to offer European football at Ibrox.