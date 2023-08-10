Burnley have reportedly made a breakthrough and reached an agreement to make their 11th signing of the summer transfer window.

What’s the latest Burnley transfer news?

Vincent Kompany is currently preparing for the Premier League opener against treble winners Manchester City at Turf Moor. However, the Clarets are working hard behind the scenes in the transfer market, with a total of 10 new players already secured with weeks remaining of the window.

Zeki Amdouni, James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Dara O'Shea, Michael Obafemi, Luca Koleosho, Sander Berge, Nathan Redmond, Lawrence Vigouroux and Jacob Bruun Larsen have all arrived, with Berge the latest addition from rivals Sheffield United.

A move for the Norway midfielder was confirmed on Wednesday evening, with Berge saying:

“I have heard a lot of good things about the Club and seeing the success from outside last season, there’s a great project building here. It’s a great environment full of young talented players from all around the world, so I just think it’s the perfect fit for me.

“The club has high ambitions, making several signings and it all just fits into what I’m looking for.”

Shortly after a move for Berge was confirmed, there were reports of Burnley closing in on another signing in Aston Villa’s Aaron Ramsey.

Reliable reporter David Ornstein took to X to reveal that a verbal agreement has been reached in a deal worth around £14m plus add-ons, with Villa also including a buyback clause.

“Burnley reach verbal agreement with Aston Villa for Aaron Ramsey. Working to finalise deal £14m + add-ons + buyback. Personal terms in place, medical being scheduled.”

Who is Aaron Ramsey?

Ramsey is just 20 years of age and is primarily an attacking midfielder who can also turn out in a deeper central midfield role if needed.

An England youth international, the player has progressed the Villa Park academy and his older brother, Jacob, has become a regular in the first team.

Ramsey has been sent out on three different loan moves during his career so far, the first of which came with League One side Cheltenham Town. He made 15 appearances for Cheltenham and spent the previous campaign in the Championship with both Norwich City and Middlesbrough.

In total, Ramsey scored eight times in 29 second-tier appearances last season and came in for praise from former Canaries boss Dean Smith, who said:

“I thought AJ [Ramsey] was excellent in the ten position today. Some of his movement and his flicks and his vision was excellent.

“It’s important we get goals from all across the pitch. Ramsey is starting to get to grips with life in the Championship and has settled in really well, which I would expect because he’s such a good, lovely lad.

"He understands the game, he’s a clever footballer, especially today, you could see that in the first half."

It looks as if his next move will be a permanent one to Turf Moor, and should he go on to develop under Kompany, Burnley may view a transfer as a shrewd piece of business, although Villa will have the option to bring the player back to the Midlands in the future.