Burnley are now closing in on a deal to sign Troyes forward Wilson Odobert, having had an offer of €11m (£9.4m) accepted by the French club, according to a recent report from Foot Mercato.

What's the latest Burnley transfer news?

Ahead of his side's return to the Premier League next season, Vincent Kompany is looking at bolstering his attacking options, with a move for Genk attacking midfielder Mike Tresor still on the cards, according to reports from Belgium.

The Clarets have also been linked with a move for Southampton striker Che Adams, who may be keen on an immediate return to the top flight, following the Saints' relegation from the Premier League last season, with Everton and Nottingham Forest also keen.

A bid of £9m was also tabled for former loanee Nathan Tella, who played an important part in the Lancashire club's promotion from the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign, however it was immediately knocked back by the Saints.

Kompany is still running the rule over potential alternative options from abroad, and Foot Mercato have now reported that Burnley's €11m (£9.4m) offer for Odobert has been accepted by Troyes.

After a promising first season in Ligue 1 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the young winger has attracted the interest of the Clarets, and they now appear to be closing in on his signature.

Sport Witness have also relayed the report from Foot Mercato, and they have added their own information, stating that Troyes' relegation from Ligue 1 last season has definitely helped Kompany bring in the 18-year-old for a cheaper ee.

It remains to be seen whether Burnley are able to agree personal terms with the Troyes starlet.

Who is Wilson Odobert?

The winger came through the youth ranks at PSG, making six appearances for the French champions in the UEFA Youth League, during which time he managed to score three goals, however he made his first-team breakthrough with Troyes last season.

In the 2022-23 campaign, the Meaux-born forward, who can play on both wings and in advanced midfield, weighed in with four goals and two assists, which is a decent return considering it was his first season of men's football.

Journalist Andres Onrubia Ramos praised the attacker for the impact he made for Troyes early on last season, lauding him for his "extraordinary quality", while also claiming that he is "very skilled" in 1v1 situations.

Football commentator Robbie Thomson has hailed the Troyes star as "outrageously talented", indicating he could be a quality long-term addition to the Burnley squad, so it is exciting news the move now appears to be close.

Of course, the Frenchman does not have any Premier League experience up to this point, which will be a minor concern, and he is still only 18-years-old, so it is definitely a risk for Kompany to bring him in.

However, Odobert fits the mould as another promising young signing for the Clarets, who have already brought in the likes of Zeki Amdouni, Michael Obafemi and James Trafford, with Kompany clearly keen to build for the future, rather than focussing solely on survival next season.