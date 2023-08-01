Highlights Burnley are likely to sign free agent Andros Townsend after he impressed during a trial with the club.

Townsend brings versatility as he can play on the right, left, or through the middle.

The 32-year-old has extensive Premier League experience and has faced Burnley more times than any other club in his career.

Burnley are on course to sign free agent Andros Townsend following a successful trial with the Clarets, according to reports.

What’s the latest Burnley transfer news?

Vincent Kompany and Turf Moor officials have been extremely busy in the transfer market ahead of their return to the Premier League for the 2023/24 season.

The club have so far spent around £55m on deals for Zeki Amdouni, James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Dara O’Shea, Michael Obafemi and Luca Koleosho.

Nathan Redmond and Lawrence Vigouroux have also arrived on free transfers, whereas Jacob Bruun Larsen has joined the club on loan

Nine new faces could soon become 10, though, with Townsend on trial with Burnley ahead of a potential move. The 32-year-old impressed during the club’s 2-0 pre-season victory over Portuguese heavyweights Benfica, and it looks as if he is on course to be offered a deal.

According to Football Insider in the last 48 hours, Burnley are set to sign Townsend after he caught the eye during his trial.

It is believed that ‘the former Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle star has done enough during his training stint at Burnley to be offered a deal by Kompany’.

Who has Andros Townsend played for?

Townsend is primarily a right-winger but can also play on the left or even through the middle so should bring plenty of versatility to Kompany’s side.

The 32-year-old progressed through Tottenham’s academy and spent time out on loan with the likes of Yeovil Town, Leyton Orient, MK Dons, Ipswich, Watford, Millwall, Leeds United, Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers.

He did make 93 senior appearances for Spurs before leaving on a permanent basis to join Newcastle United in 2016, and six months later, was on the move again by completing a move to Crystal Palace.

Townsend spent five years at Selhurst Park and turned out on 185 occasions, leaving in 2021 to sign for Everton. The Adidas-sponsored attacker made 27 appearances for the Toffees but missed the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign with a knee problem.

However, he now appears to be well on the road to recovery and his display for Burnley in pre-season was actually the first time he completed 90 minutes of action in 17 months. It looks as if a move to Burnley is on course to be finalised, and the player knows all about the Clarets as he has played against the club on 18 occasions, more than any other side in his career.

Townsend, who won 13 caps for England, has scored three times against Burnley, one for Everton, Crystal Palace and Millwall, and he’s also registered four assists against the club.

As mentioned, he will provide Kompany with a versatile attacking option and someone who has plenty of top-flight experience after turning out on 264 occasions in the Premier League, scoring 25 times and providing 35 assists.

Who knows, if a deal is completed fairly soon, he could be involved in the matchday squad for the Premier League opener against Manchester City next week, and an announcement may well be in the pipeline.