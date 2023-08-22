Burnley have submitted an offer to land a talented midfielder who could add something different in the midfield for Vincent Kompany, according to reports.

Is Renato Veiga heading to Burnley?

Journalist Dominik Schneider has issued an update detailing Burnley's interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Renato Veiga, stating on X:

"Burnley FC push for Renato Veiga. Offer to Sporting: £5.5m transfer fee in 3 instalments + 5-year-contract for Veiga. FC Basel offer Veiga only 4 years. Standard Liege also interested."

Veiga, who can turn out as a holding midfielder, centre-back or left-back, had signed for Augsburg on an 18-month loan back in January; however, his loan has since been cancelled and he has been allowed to return to his parent club with a portion of the window still to commence, as per BuliNews.

Augsburg managing director Stefan Reuter spoke of the process surrounding their decision to send Veiga back to his parent club, saying in a press release:

"After analyzing the first six months, we sought talks with Renato Veiga and ultimately came to the decision to end the loan early. We thank him for his commitment in the FCA jersey and wish him only the best for the future."

Schneider gave an initial information bulletin earlier this month detailing that Borussia Monchengladbach are also keen on the Portugal Under-20 international, who may also be available for another loan stint in the correct circumstances.

Hannes Delcroix has signed for Burnley from Anderlecht to strengthen Kompany's backline and become the Clarets' tenth signing of the transfer window.

The Haiti-born Belgium international has spoken of his delight at completing his move to Turf Moor, stating to the Burnley official website:

"For me, it’s a big opportunity to come here and it’s a great team. It was not difficult to come here when I got the option.”

Who else could join Burnley?

Veiga is obviously someone who has the potential to develop into a first-team starter somewhere in the footballing food chain; however, he will need regular minutes at senior level to recognise his full capabilities.

Last term, spread across his exploits in Portugal and loan spell in Germany, Veiga made 33 appearances in all competitions, registering three goals, as per Transfermarkt.

Burnley boss Kompany doesn't look to be done yet in the window and is believed to be eyeing up a swoop for USA international Reggie Cannon, who is available on a free transfer following his departure from Primeira Liga outfit Boavista due to a dispute about unpaid wages, according to TEAMtalk.

Nottingham Forest and Fulham have been credited with an interest in Cannon in the past, though Burnley could now swoop in to find an inexpensive solution to provide depth in the full-back position.

According to Football Insider, Burnley are also in the race to sign FC Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Numuah; nevertheless, they face serious competition from Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion for his signature.

The Clarets are said to have made a formal bid for the player alongside West Ham while Tottenham are preparing to make their own advances, so it could be a busy end to the window for those at Turf Moor.