Burnley are eyeing a number of new signings this summer as they look to build on their Championship title win, with Ryan Kent one man linked with a move to Turf Moor.

The Rangers man, who will depart Ibrox on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires, is an option for the likes of Burnley, Sheffield United, Everton and Leeds United according to TEAMtalk.

Since signing for the Scottish outfit permanently in 2019, the tricky winger has gone on to make 218 appearances in total, contributing 38 goals and 57 assists.

He was vital for the Gers in their run to the Europa League final last season, notching one goal and five assists, which earned him a spot in the team of the tournament, perhaps emphasising why he could be such a good pickup on a free transfer this summer.

Even in a campaign that has been widely perceived as a difficult one for Rangers, Kent has contributed three goals and eight assists in the league with a strong 7.31 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Success in the Premier League will come for Burnley if they can add some quality in the final third, especially with the likes of Ashley Barnes and potentially Nathan Tella not being at Turf Moor next season.

Kompany may well be looking to spread out the goals in his squad once again as they did in the second tier this year and Kent's ability to find the back of the net, as well as his obvious eye for a pass, make him an ideal target.

Steven Gerrard was full of praise for the former Liverpool man during his time at Ibrox, saying:

"Ryan Kent has been top-class and hasn't let any noise affect him, he is scoring goals and looking very dangerous. He is really taking it to opposition teams."

If he were to arrive at Turf Moor, his dribbling ability and impressive record in the final third could see him emulate Maxwel Cornet, who impressed in his one-year stay at Burnley having joined from Lyon.

The Ivorian winger registered nine goals and one assist in 26 Premier League appearances and won over the fans with his performances before a relegation release clause saw him join West Ham United last summer.

He would average 1.8 shots, 0.6 key passes and 0.5 dribbles per game, compared to Kent's return of 2.1 shots, 2.2 key passes, and 1.9 dribbles per game at Rangers, which suggests that the Englishman could even be an upgrade on Cornet at Turf Moor.

Therefore, Kompany and Burnley should act quickly to bring Kent to the Premier League on a free transfer, as the speedster could be a superb addition to the squad.