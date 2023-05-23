Burnley are reportedly interested in signing Rangers star Ryan Kent this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the Premier League campaign, and the former Liverpool man could be a dream replacement for Nathan Tella at Turf Moor.

Could Burnley sign Ryan Kent?

According to TEAMtalk, a number of English clubs including Leeds United, Sheffield United, Everton and Burnley are keen on signing the 26-year-old winger this summer, after he made it clear that he will be leaving Ibrox.

The skilful wide man has refused to sign a new deal with the Scottish side and will be free to depart when his contract expires at the end of June, which could make him a great pickup on a free transfer for any bottom-half Premier League side.

However, the Clarets will have to act fast if they want to sign Kent on a free transfer, with the report also suggesting that Turkish side Fenerbahce have offered him a lucrative contract, but he may be swayed by the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany may well need to recruit a new winger this summer if a deal cannot be done with Southampton for Tella, with the loanee finishing as the top scorer for Burnley last season as they won the title.

Would Kent be a good replacement for Tella?

If Southampton are keen to keep the 23-year-old, as they no doubt have aspirations of also returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking, then it could prove difficult to prise Tella away from St Mary's.

He would undoubtedly need replacing after hitting 17 goals and five assists in the second tier and in Kent, Burnley would be getting a similarly creative outfit who can also be relied upon to find the back of the net.

Since joining Rangers in 2018, the tricky winger has gone on to make 218 appearances, in which he has contributed an impressive 33 goals and 57 assists, which emphasises that he can be a consistent threat in the final third.

Even in a disappointing season for Rangers, where Kent has 'underwhelmed' according to Scottish media, he still boasts three goals and eight assists in the league for Michael Beale's side, with a superb 7.31 average rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Dubbed "sensational" by Steven Gerrard during his time as manager at Ibrox, Kent could be an excellent option for Kompany to have next season, especially given he would arrive on a free transfer and has experience playing in Europe, having helped Rangers to the Europa League final last term.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman excels at passing, playing key passes, dribbling and holding onto the ball, which could make him a big threat in Kompany's possession-hungry side and an ideal replacement for Tella down the left-hand side.