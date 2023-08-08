Burnley have held discussions with Sheffield United to sign star man Sander Berge this summer, according to reports, as Vincent Kompany looks to add to his midfield options.

The Norwegian has just one year left on his current contract at the Blades.

What's the latest on Sander Berge to Burnley?

The Clarets have opened talks with Sheffield United in an attempt to sign Berge this summer, according to Mike McGrath of The Daily Telegraph, who also stated that the midfielder has been linked with a move away in the past, without transfer away coming to fruition.

With just one year left on his current deal, however, it could be now or never for Sheffield United if they want to receive a transfer fee for the midfielder before his exit.

The Blades initially signed the 25-year-old for a reported £22m, but the midfielder had a release clause of £35m come into play upon Sheffield United's relegation in 2021, according to The Yorkshire Post.

Speaking on Berge's future last summer, manager Paul Heckingbottom told The Star: “Sander, the way he’s handled himself, it’s a credit to him really.

“When you are a player and you find yourself in a position like this, it’s the centre of your world and it can be a distraction. You are dealing with it, thinking about it, all the time. It’s not the same for everyone else, because they have other things to consider as well.

“It’s so important, if that happens, to remain focused and concentrated on your profession. Because, if you don’t, the only person who ends up suffering is the player themselves.”

With that said, now in the Premier League, it remains to be seen whether Berge will make the switch to fellow newly-promoted side Burnley in the coming weeks of the summer transfer window.

Should Burnley sign Sander Berge?

Given Kompany's neat, tidy, and offensive style of play, a midfielder of Berge's quality on the ball wouldn't go amiss for Burnley in the Premier League this season.

Statistically speaking, Berge would be an upgrade on the Clarets' current options, too. According to FBref, the Norway international made more progressive carries, more blocks, and had a better take-on success than three of Kompany's current options, Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

He's earned plenty of praise during his time at Sheffield United for putting up such numbers, with teammate Rhian Brewster telling Sky Sports' Saturday Social: "He’s a Rolls Royce.

“Ask him next time you interview him. What does Rhian call you in training, and he’ll say Rolls Royce. ‘The Rolls Royce is back’ is what I shout at him.”

With that said, if Burnley do push forward with a deal to sign Berge this summer, it would not only strengthen their own side, but also weaken Sheffield United, who they may see as a side they can take six points off in the coming campaign in pursuit of first-time survival back in England's top flight.

For now, however, Kompany's main focus will be on Burnley's opening day clash with former side Manchester City, in a game where he will hope to see his side pull off the ultimate shock.