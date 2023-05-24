Burnley secured the Championship title in style in the 2022/23 campaign as they racked up 101 points to seal their promotion to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany's side romped their way to glory without a standout number nine scoring the majority of their goals as Jay Rodriguez (ten) and Ashley Barnes (seven) did not manage more than ten strikes in the division.

Since the start of the 2019/20 campaign, Chris Wood is the only Burnley striker to score more than ten league goals in a season. He plundered 14 in 19/20 and 12 in 20/21 before moving on to Newcastle in January 2022.

The Clarets are in the market for a new centre-forward to bolster their squad this summer and have been linked with interest in Union Berlin attacker Sheraldo Becker, who could finally replace the New Zealand international at Turf Moor.

Fellow Premier League sides Fulham and West Ham are also reportedly keen on the forward and the Bundesliga club have valued him at £15m heading into the summer.

How has Sheraldo Becker performed this season?

The 28-year-old marksman has been in lethal form in the German top-flight for Union and has proven that he has the quality to hit double figures for goals in a major European league.

Becker has found the back of the net 11 times in 33 outings in the division and averaged an impressive Sofascore rating of 7.13 - a score that would place him fifth in the Burnley squad based on their Championship ratings from 22/23.

The Suriname international has scored more goals in a major European league than any Burnley striker was able to produce in the second tier of football in England, which suggests that the ace would provide Kompany with a huge goalscoring boost in the number nine position.

In the Bundesliga, the former Ajax dynamo scored 11 goals from just 6.3 xG and this means that the Union star significantly outperformed the level of chances he was being provided with, which indicates that he is an excellent finisher who does not waste many opportunities in front of goal.

To that point, Becker, who was dubbed "clinical" by journalist Josh Bunting, has only missed two 'big chances' in the top tier of German football and this is fewer than Rodriguez (five) and Barnes (eight) - who is leaving on a free transfer - spurned in the Championship this season.

This suggests that the Dutch-born machine, who has also assisted seven goals this season, would come in as a big upgrade on the strikers Burnley had available to them in the current campaign.

Becker could be the first Clarets striker since Wood to score more than ten league goals in a season if he can carry his form in the Bundesliga over to the Premier League and Kompany could, therefore, finally replace the New Zealand titan by swooping to sign the Union poacher.