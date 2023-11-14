Burnley have interested in a deal to sign an exciting new player, but a report has revealed that they aren’t the only club keen in securing his services.

Burnley's season so far

The Clarets have made a hugely disappointing start to the new campaign having won just one, drawn one and lost ten of their opening 12 Premier League games, meaning that they currently find themselves at rock bottom of the top-flight table.

Victories Draws Defeats Luton Town (2-1) Nottingham Forest (1-1) Manchester City (3-0) Aston Villa (3-1) Tottenham Hotspur (5-2) Manchester United (1-0) Newcastle United (2-0) Chelsea (4-1) Brentford (3-0) Bournemouth (2-1) Crystal Palace (2-0) Arsenal (3-1)

The Turf Moor outfit are only five points away from safety so they are more than capable of surviving relegation between now and the end of the season, but with the poor run of form and results on their return to the highest division, they may need to strengthen their squad at the start of next year should they want to give themselves a chance.

Vincent Kompany has seemingly set his sights on Barnsley’s central midfielder Callum Styles who has plied his trade at the Oakwell Stadium since 2018 having joined from Bury where he’s since gone on to make a total of 142 appearances to date.

The Hungary international still has another just under two years remaining on his deal (Barnsley contracts), but having impressed during his displays since the beginning of the new term, the 23-year-old has caught the eye of the hierarchy in Lancashire ahead of January.

Burnley considering move for Callum Styles

According to TEAMtalk, Burnley are contemplating a swoop for Styles, but there are six other admirers who are also keen to strike a deal for the talisman at Barnsley.

“TEAMtalk has been informed that recently promoted Premier League pair Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion, have all shown an interest in the versatile 23-year-old, who is set to go to the Euros with Hungary next summer. We can also reveal that European sides such as Union Berlin, Anderlecht, Braga and Lens have shown an interest in Styles.”

Burnley could land "creative spark" in Styles

During his time at Barnsley, Styles has posted 21 involvements (13 goals and eight assists) in 142 outings, so he’s proven that he’s capable of contributing to efforts in the final third, and it’s no surprise considering that he has the versatility to operate in nine different positions over the grass. (Callum Styles stats- Transfermarkt)

Since the start of his career, the left-footed ace has been deployed at left-back, everywhere across the midfield and in three roles across the attacking frontline which has seen him described as a “creative spark” by journalist Josh Bunting.

Furthermore, Styles shares the same representative, Wasserman, as Jack Cork and Hannes Delcroix (Burnley agents), so this existing connection that his management already have to the club could give the board a small advantage over their fellow competitors should they try to get a deal over the line in January.