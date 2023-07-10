Burnley have been eager to try and sign Jack Clarke this summer, and Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has spoken to The Sunderland Echo about the winger's future with Sunderland.

Is Jack Clarke staying at Sunderland?

The forward has had plenty of interest in his services this summer after an excellent 2022/23 campaign for the Black Cats. Having bagged nine goals with eleven assists in 44 league starts for the club, and it represented his best ever goal contribution haul over the course of his career.

Having arrived at the Stadium of Light on an initial loan deal whilst they were in League One, he then made the switch permanent as they sealed a spot in the second tier. That campaign in the third tier, he could manage only one goal and two assists, but was also started on just nine occasions. It was enough to convince Sunderland though to bring him in full-time - and that gamble has since paid off as his end product has skyrocketed to match his obvious talent on the ball.

It's led to Burnley, amongst other sides, trying to snap up the attacker on a deal this summer. Reports have suggested that the Clarets are currently the only club making official bids for the star and whilst those have been snubbed so far, it doesn't mean that the newly-promoted Premier League side won't come back in with more bids.

Are Burnley signing Jack Clarke?

Now though, speaking to The Sunderland Echo, who confirmed the Clarets have bid, Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has spoken out about the player after a pre-season game and has declared that Clarke is happy to stay at Sunderland for now - but refused to rule out a definite stay at the club for the winger this summer.

He mentioned that the forward is currently "working hard" and is happy to stay with the Championship side but also added that "if he moves, he moves".

Mowbray said: "My conversation with him - and again, I don't get overly involved with what goes on behind the scenes. He said to me he loves playing here, he's in no rush to leave but if that's what pans out, he's a footballer, if he moves he moves. He's not stamping his feet or being petulant or creating a problem in training. He's working hard and enjoys his football."

Whilst Burnley are keen to try and sort out an agreement, Clarke has actually yet to try his luck in the Premier League. His only first-team football so far has come in the Championship, with the 22-year-old relying on stints with Leeds, Stoke, QPR and now Sunderland for gametime.

Anyone who has watched Clarke in action though has praised his ability, especially for Sunderland in the last campaign. Journalist and Black Cats fan Josh Bunting stated that the winger was "dynamite" during a performance for the Black Cats and it shows how highly he is viewed and how important he is for the second tier outfit.

Losing the attacker this summer would be a blow to their play-off chances then - but it would be a huge boost to Burnley if they could sign him and help him make the step up to the top tier.