Tottenham Hotspur have been told by one club that Spurs can strike a cut-price deadline day move for a member of their squad, with the player offered out to Premier League sides in a last-gasp attempt to sell.

Spurs could still make one more signing before 11pm

Throughout this week, the consensus among reliable media sources, including Fabrizio Romano, is that Ange Postecoglou and co may still look to add one more name to their ranks before the cut-off at 11pm.

The Lilywhites have been exceptional at keeping their latest transfer dealings quiet, as evident by the sudden nature of their Wilson Odobert signing from Burnley around a fortnight ago, and it is believed Spurs could be working on a last-minute opportunity.

“The deal they did with Burnley [for Odobert] was completely silent," said Romano to GiveMeSport earlier this week.

"So, I think they're still working on something, and I'm told they're still working on something, but there is still nothing concrete or close to being completed. But I can confirm Tottenham are still in the market for opportunities.”

This follows reports that Tottenham are prioritising a new midfielder late in the day, with Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray and Yves Bissouma standing out as Postecoglou's only available options ahead of a long and congested season.

Spurs also have finances available following a number of key player sales, including Oliver Skipp, who completed a £20 million switch to Leicester City recently.

This week, the north Londoners have been linked with both Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes and Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, as journalist Dean Jones points out that the club want a new midfield runner.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Signed from Timo Werner RB Leipzig (loan) Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Archie Gray Leeds Wilson Odobert Burnley Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Min-hyeok Yang Gangwon FC

“One thing I have been told a few times if that they want someone with power from the midfield," said Jones on the Ranks FC Ultras podcast (via TBR).

"Morgan Gibbs-White is someone they like but they like him as more of a number eight breaking out, not as a traditional number eight. They like that and they like Joao Gomes at Wolves."

However, deals for either player could be far too difficult to pull off this late in the window.

Tottenham told they can sign Josh Brownhill for cut-price fee

According to GiveMeSport, another midfield option, and a far cheaper one, could be Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.

The Clarets are looking to sell after their relegation to the Championship, and have offered him out to numerous Premier League sides, including Spurs. GMS write that Burnley have made Tottenham aware they can sign Brownhill for a cut-price £5 million fee, as they have with both Everton and Fulham.

The 28-year-old made 33 English top-flight appearances last season, scoring four goals and registering two assists, and he is on a reported wage of around £45,000-per-week.