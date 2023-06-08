Burnley may have sauntered their way to promotion to the Premier League under the watch of impressive managerial rookie Vincent Kompany, but that is not to say some areas of the squad are not in need of addressing this summer.

According to LancsLive, one of the positions being looked at is right-back, with Leeds United's versatile Cody Drameh said to be of interest to the Clarets.

Who is Leeds United defender Cody Drameh?

Drameh has yet to make a name for himself at Leeds, being restricted to just four appearances across their three seasons back in the top flight, but he has impressed away from Elland Road.

Still aged just 21, Drameh did well during his half-season spell on loan with Cardiff City in 2021-22 and returned to the Championship in the second half of last season with Luton Town.

The former Fulham youth player was brought in during the January window and started 19 times for the Hatters as they earned a stunning promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

While predominantly a right-back, Drameh was asked to fill in on the right-hand side of midfield for the majority of his time at Kenilworth Road and chipped in with a couple of assists.

One of those came against Bristol City in March when setting up Carlton Morris for the only goal of the game. Luton boss Rob Edwards praised Drameh at the time for the way he quickly adapted to life at another new club, while also issuing the youngster a new challenge to develop his game further.

"Cody’s been really good since he's come in, but we encouraged him to be really brave and we wanted him to take some risks," Edwards said, as per LeedsLive. "I thought he was really on the front foot and he showed a lot of quality."

Where would Cody Drameh fit in at Burnley?

On the face of it, Burnley are not exactly desperate for a new right-back. That is a position, after all, that Wales international Connor Roberts thrived in last season.

However, Roberts played in a team-high 43 of Burnley's games last season, and Kompany could do with having another adequate back-up option ready to fill in.

Vitinho took up that role last season, featuring seven times at right-back, while also being used down the wing and on the opposite flank. That versatile nature is a big positive, and is something Drameh showed last season he can also provide.

There was little between Vitinho and Drameh last season in terms of creativity, with respective goals and assists combined per 90 minutes returns of 0.17 and 0.13, while they completed an almost identical number of passes per game (32.7 and 33.2).

However, Drameh outperformed Vitinha in terms of metrics such as shot-creating actions (3.50 per 90 compared to 2.53), tackles won (2.38 and 1.20) and aerial duels (1.13 compared to 0.90), suggesting he'd be a more solid asset on the right-hand side of the defence.

Vitinho has won the hearts of supporters at Turf Moor, and he may have a part to play in the Premier League, but it is clear to see why Drameh - valued as little as £4m by Football Observatory and with plenty of years of top-flight football ahead of him - is on the radar of Clarets boss Kompany.