Burnley will return to the Premier League in August with a completely different playing style, having been transformed in their first year under head coach Vincent Kompany.

Rather than grind it out in the top tier next season, it seems as though Kompany intends to double down by bringing in a high-profile name who is well-known for his passing ability.

That is according to Foot Mercato, who suggest Paris Saint-Germain central midfielder Fabian Ruiz is considered a priority target for the Clarets this summer.

What is the latest with Fabian Ruiz's PSG future?

Ruiz truly made a name for himself across four seasons with Napoli, where he racked up more than 160 appearances, prior to making a €21.5m (£18.5m) switch to PSG in August last year.

The Spain international has been used regularly this season, featuring 37 times in all competitions - 25 of those starts - as the Parisians reclaimed their Ligue 1 crown but fell disappointingly short of success in the Coupe de France and Champions League.

On the back of what was ultimately a poor campaign for PSG, it has been reported that a number of players will be moved on this summer, with Ruiz one of those that is most at risk of being sold, with Burnley reportedly lurking amid a surprise switch.

Ruiz will unlikely struggle for suitors if he is indeed no longer wanted in the French capital, with former Barcelona boss Quique Setien summing it up nicely when describing the Spaniard - who he worked with at Real Betis - as a "spectacular" player who is "tremendously humble".

Can Fabian Ruiz succeed in the Premier League?

Burnley supporters will be hoping that Ruiz is humble enough to take what has to be considered a backward step in his career by swapping the Parc des Princes for Turf Moor.

After all, this is a player previously described as a "football artist" by talent scout Jacek Kulig after the 27-year-old starred for Napoli against Atalanta in October 2019.

For those unaware of Ruiz's playing style, FBref lists Manchester City's Rodri as sixth on the list of players most similar to the former Betis midfielder.

Ruiz's 98 passes completed per game on average, with a completion percentage of 91.3, ranks him in the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues this season in both metrics.

Rodri, for comparison, has an identical pass completion percentage, while they also have an identical expected goals (xG) return of 0.13 per game, only highlighting further the similarities in their all-around games and positioning.

Four years into his Premier League career, it is fair to say Rodri has been a huge hit in English football. While Burnley may not have the riches of City, in Kompany they have a Pep Guardiola protégée and a manager who clearly knows exactly what he wants from his side.

It will likely take a club-record fee of around €30m (£26m) to land the silky midfielder, as per Football Observatory, but Ruiz may well be the difference-maker for a new-look Burnley if they are to make a successful leap from the Championship to the Premier League.