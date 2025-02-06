Burnley are now looking at signing a "talented" defender who has travelled to England ahead of a potential deal, according to a report.

Clarets' incredible defensive record

The Clarets are in a solid position to return to the Premier League at the first attempt, currently sitting in second place in the Championship, and much of their success can be put down to their incredible defensive record.

Scott Parker's side have shipped just nine goals in the second tier, by far the fewest of any side in the league, and goalkeeper James Trafford has been particularly impressive.

Parker was full of praise for the shot-stopper after saving two penalties in a 0-0 draw against Sunderland, saying: "For sure, this is a boy with absolutely humongous potential.

"But I still think there is so much more to come from him. I've seen a real development in him this season and there is no better goalkeeper in and around this division."

Burnley are reaping the rewards after signing the young goalkeeper from Bolton Wanderers, and it now appears as though they have their sights on another starlet in defence, having been linked with a move for an up-and-coming centre-back.

According to a report from Tipsbladet, the Clarets are now looking at signing Akademisk Boldklub defender Pachanga Kristensen, who is currently plying his trade in the Danish third tier, where he has estbalished himself in the first team.

Kristensen has travelled to England, presumably with a potential move to Turf Moor in mind, although it remains to be seen whether a formal offer is made.

The report makes it clear the 18-year-old could go on to be a part of the first-team set-up at Burnley in the long-term, but he would be more likely to link up with the development squad to begin with, given the strong competition for starting spots in defence.

Kristensen is one for the future

The teenager has received regular game time for AB this season, albeit at a low level, putting in some solid performances, and he has been described as a "talented" left-footed centre-back by Tipsbladet reporter Farzam Abolhosseini.

However, it would probably be wise for the youngster to continue his development in the development squad initially, if he were to complete a move to Turf Moor in the near future.

Burnley have been extremely impressive in a defensive sense this season, and Parker is unlikely to want to tinker with his side too much as they aim to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Kristensen is clearly highly-rated in Denmark though, and signing a promising young player, which would presumably be for a relatively low fee, is a good sign for Burnley going forward.