Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will be aware that his side need reinforcements in January to ensure they have a plausible chance of survival and the former Belgium international is now reportedly doing everything he can to get one deal over the line at Turf Moor.

Burnley look to strengthen in January...

Despite their admirable commitment to playing in an expansive manner, Burnley find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone and know they will need to strengthen to have any chance of guaranteeing top-flight football for a second successive season in Lancashire.

January is a notoriously difficult window to conclude business in as clubs are reluctant to lose key players midway through the campaign; however, that hasn't stopped the Clarets eyeing up some targets.

According to The Telegraph, Burnley are keen on Strasbourg defender Gerzino Nyamsi as Kompany looks to beef up the central options in his backline. The 26-year-old started every game this campaign for the Ligue 1 outfit before coming down with an abdominal problem.

His current employers, managed by Patrick Vieira, will have a decision to make regarding whether he will be allowed to leave the club on loan. Nevertheless, Belgian giants Anderlecht are also mooted to be keen on his services.

Despite this, one man who won't be coming to Turf Moor this month is former loanee Ian Maatsen, who was a target last summer after his exploits on loan at the club from Chelsea. Borussia Dortmund have claimed the 21-year-old's signature on a loan agreement for the remainder of the campaign.

Now, a new report emerged indicating that Burnley are making advances to sign a target that has been likened to some fairly lofty names in football.

Burnley make Pape Gueye approach

According to reports in France via Sport Witness, Burnley have made "incessant approaches" to try and land Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye, who could be available for a cheap fee in the window due to his contract being set to expire this summer at the Orange Velodrome.

Five similar players to Pape Gueye (FBRef) Player Club Ederson Atalanta Felix Nmecha Borussia Dortmund Pierre Lees-Melou Brest Mahdi Camara Brest Youssouf Fofana AS Monaco

The outlet claim the 24-year-old left-footer is keen to move on from his time at the Ligue 1 outfit and Burnley are keen to take him off their hands as soon as possible despite his involvement at the African Cup of Nations with Senegal. Marseille are aware that selling him over the next few weeks may be their only chance to recoup any sort of financial gain for his services.

Likened to Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante by reporter John Hutchinson, the Montreuil-born midfield shield has made 103 appearances for Marseille across all competitions, notching four goals and three assists (Gueye statistics - Transfermarkt).

Bringing in some additional muscle in the engine room should be a priority for Burnley as Kompany looks to solidify his ranks ahead of the coming weeks and months.