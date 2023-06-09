According to Lancs Live, Burnley are interested in making a move for Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh this summer.

Who is Cody Drameh?

Spending last season on loan at Luton Town, Drameh played a key part in Rob Edwards' side as they defeated Coventry City in the Championship play-off final to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Drameh made 16 appearances in the Championship after completing the loan move to Kenilworth Road in January.

The young full-back started the play-off final, as the Hatters battled to eventually defeat Coventry on penalties. After a frustrating first half of the campaign with little game time at Elland Road, Drameh ended on a high at Wembley.

Foreseeing the success that Drameh would have at Luton after the deal was completed, Edwards told Luton Today:

“There was not much doubt really, all the attributes were there.

“A really good mentality, technically he’s a really good footballer and physically fantastic as well.

"They’re pretty good attributes to have, especially in this modern game now, so there wasn’t too much doubt from my point of view.”

Will Burnley sign Cody Drameh?

As reported by Lancs Live, Drameh is on the list of Vincent Kompany's Burnley targets this summer.

The Clarets boss may not make the deal his highest priority, however, given the form of right-back Connor Robers throughout a successful title-winning campaign last season. With that, Roberts would likely enter the season as first choice.

But how do Drameh and Roberts compare?

As per FBref, whilst Drameh made more interceptions per-90 last season, Roberts outperformed his younger counterpart in progressive passes, goals and assists per-90.

Defensively, however, Drameh stands out, having made more interceptions as mentioned plus more blocks, and tackles than Roberts. Although it must be said, this could partly be down to Burnley's possession-based playing style, rather than Roberts' defensive capability.

So, if Drameh did make the move to Burnley, he would likely go in as a deputy, rather than a starter.

The Leeds gem is not short on options, though, with Luton Town interested in turning their loan move permanent this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The two interested parties leaves Drameh with a big decision to make this summer, added onto the fact that he could yet opt to stay at Leeds for next season.

Drameh's current Leeds contract expires this time next year, which will allow the 21-year-old to leave on a free deal.

This means that, if the Yorkshire club want to cash in, it must be soon.