Burnley could be on the prowl for another striker this summer, with reports linking the club to another talent in what has been a busy transfer window for Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets couldn’t have started their return to the Premier League in tougher fashion, as treble winners Manchester City graced the field of Turf Moor, where Kompany suffered opening day defeat at the hands of his former club.

While their movement in the transfer window has been busy, their start to life in the top-flight has been the opposite, with Burnley missing out on game week two due to Luton Town’s inability to host their fixture due to ongoing improvements to Kenilworth Road.

With 13 new arrivals already through the door at Turf Moor, recent reports have pointed to another potential signing that the Clarets are targeting.

Who could Burnley sign this summer?

Earlier this week, journalist Dominik Schneider revealed Burnley’s interest in Portuguese midfielder Renato Veiga, with an offer of £5.5m put on the table for Sporting Lisbon to consider.

In other reports, Football Insider has named the Clarets as one of the clubs in the race to sign Hertha Berlin starlet Derry Scherhant, with Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End also eyeing a loan move for the German.

Football Insider stated that Burnley have already enquired over the 20-year-old’s availability earlier in the summer, with the player said to be valued at around £1.5m.

Who is Derry Scherhant?

Deployed as a left-winger with the ability to be positioned as a number nine, Hertha’s starlet is certainly a player to watch the movements of.

The 20-year-old is currently playing for the side’s ‘B’ team, featuring in the Regionalliga Northeast league in which he has made a flying start by scoring three goals and registering one assist over the opening two fixtures, via Transfermarkt.

Playing in the league since the 2021/22 campaign with Hertha BSC II, the German has contributed to 38 goals in 48 appearances, scoring 27 and assisting 11 to showcase just how dazzling his talents are in the final third.

While the Premier League is far from the fourth tier of German football, the 20-year-old’s talents have been repaid, with him earning 10 Bundesliga appearances last campaign in which he scored his first goal in the top-flight.

Described by journalist Leon Potuzhek as being “too good” for the league he is most regularly playing in, the dynamic youngster could be the perfect addition to one day flourish in Kompany’s side.

It wouldn't be the first time that Turf Moor had seen a winger making an impact on the left flank, with former star Dwight McNeil once bringing excitement for the Clarets before he joined Everton.

The Englishman netted seven goals in the Premier League during his time at Burnley, where he was praised as “fantastic” as a 19-year-old playing under Sean Dyche.

The youthful spark and electrifying cameos that the Everton ace once brought to Turf Moor could be encapsulated through a signing as promising as Scherhant, who has a similarly direct nature of play to the former winger.

With interest coming from a host of levels in England, Kompany should act fast if he is to capture the rising talent, in what could be a huge move for both player and club.