After just a solitary season in the second tier, newly-promoted Burnley are now preparing for life back in the Premier League with the new campaign looming large, with the Clarets having romped to the Championship title last term at a canter.

That glorious campaign has also set up a return to the top flight for manager, Vincent Kompany, with the 37-year-old having previously won four league titles and a host of other domestic honours during a glittering, 11-year spell at Manchester City.

That lengthy stint at the Etihad saw the towering centre-back ply his trade among a raft of high-profile names, including his compatriot, Kevin De Bruyne, with the experienced playmaker having repeatedly delivered the goods over the years from his attacking midfield berth.

Lauded as "the greatest" midfielder in Premier League history by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, the 32-year-old has scored 96 goals and chipped in with a staggering haul of 152 assists in 356 games for his current side, having been a central figure in the success that Pep Guardiola has enjoyed of late.

With Kompany well aware of his former international colleague's stellar talents, he would no doubt love to be able to find his own De Bruyne-esque talent to slot into his side at Turf Moor, hence why snapping up Genk's Mike Trésor could prove to be an astute move.

What's the latest on Trésor to Burnley?

Recent reports in Belgian have suggested that the Lancashire side remained interested in sealing a move for the highly-rated 24-year-old, with Kompany having previously been linked with a move for his compatriot earlier in the summer.

The 5 foot 8 gem - who is valued at around £6m, according to Football Transfers - has also caught the attention of Brentford amid his fine form in recent times, ensuring Burnley could have a battle on their hands to try and get a deal over the line.

How good is Mike Trésor?

Despite that rival interest from the Bees, the Clarets would be wise to do all they can to try and get Trésor in the door as soon as possible, with the £13k-per-week sensation having dazzled in his native Belgium of late.

Much like De Bruyne - who notably began his career at Genk - the former Willem II maestro is a true master at supplying quality service to his teammates, having registered a mammoth haul of 24 assists in the Pro League last term, while also netting eight goals to boot.

A player with an "exceptional kicking technique" - according to coach Michael Ribeiro - the two-cap international was evidently the real creative hub for his side in 2022/23, having created 22 big chances and averaged 2.8 key passes per game.

That is undoubtedly a similar record to what De Bruyne achieved for City last term, with the one-time Chelsea man scoring seven goals and registering 16 assists in 32 league games, while also creating 31 big chances and averaging 3.1 key passes per game, as per Sofascore.

Equally, while Trésor has been hailed for his "wonderful vision" by manager Wouter Vrancken, De Bruyne also possesses that ability to pick out his teammates with relative ease, with Redknapp having stated:

"His football IQ, the way he sees gaps and threads through passes with such pinpoint accuracy, I haven't seen it before."

Although the younger man has typically operated from the flanks in recent times, he also mirrors his Red Devils colleague in being able to thrive in an advanced, playmaking berth, ensuring he could be an adaptable and versatile option for Kompany and co.

Of course, Trésor would have to go a long way to emulate the success of De Bruyne in English football, although the clear comparison between the pair should be reason enough for the Turf Moor hierarchy to push for a move.