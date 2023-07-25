With a return to the Premier League now on the horizon, newly-promoted Burnley are reportedly looking to strengthen their ranks with the signing of Genk forward, Mike Trésor, according to the latest speculation.

What's the latest on Trésor to Burnley?

As per Belgian outlet, Het Nieuwsblad, the Clarets are seemingly ready to rival Fulham for the signing of the 24-year-old this summer, with the chances of the two-cap Belgium international staying at his current side said to be 'very small'.

While the piece notes that the Cottagers are showing an 'interest' in the former Willem II ace, it is claimed that the 5 foot 8 dynamo remains 'on the list' of those at Turf Moor, having been linked with a move to the club earlier in the window.

Speaking back in June regarding that interest from his compatriot, Vincent Kompany, the player himself stated: "I have learned that he (Kompany) appreciates my qualities. Of course, that is nice to hear.

"He plays with Burnley with a certain philosophy in which I would feel good. For me, playing style has always been important when choosing a club."

How good is Mike Trésor?

The Lancashire side were only recently able to see the playmaker's talents up close as he was part of the Genk side that beat Burnley in Saturday's pre-season encounter, with the Pro League side running out 2-0 winners on the day.

While not on the scoresheet on that occasion, Trésor did previously enjoy a particularly fruitful 2022/23 campaign as he boasted "crazy numbers" for his current side - as per talent scout Jacek Kulig - having racked up eight goals and a staggering haul of 24 assists in Belgium's top-flight.

That "absolutely sensational season" - in the words of Kulig - came with the Antwerp native typically operating in a left-wing berth, albeit with the reported Brentford target also having showcased his ability to feature in an attacking midfield role in recent times.

A player who can provide a moment of magic in the final third - as his haul of 40 goals and assists in just 79 games for Genk illustrates - Trésor could well represent the ideal replacement for ex-Burnley loanee, Nathan Tella, with the pair noted as similar players, according to Football Transfers.

Despite Kompany's apparent desire to re-sign Tella, the Southampton starlet remains at St Mary's with the start of the new season now looming, with the 24-year-old having sparkled from the flanks last term with 17 goals and five assists in 39 Championship games.

With Trésor's tally of 32 goal involvements last term even eclipsing the Englishman, he could represent the next big attacking threat for Burnley moving forward, having notably created 22 big chances and averaged 2.8 key passes per game in 2022/23 in the league.

While seemingly more of a creator than a goalscorer, in contrast to Tella, the Belgian's ability to pose a devastating threat from his wide berth will allow him to fill the shoes of the Saints star next term, with the Clarets' other forwards likely to relish the prospect of linking up with such a quality provider.

Although Kompany may face a battle to sign the £6m-rated sensation this summer, it is easy to see why there is such clamour for his signature.