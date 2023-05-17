Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has “every club in the entire world” trying to steal him away from Turf Moor, according to former NFL star and new Clarets investor J.J. Watt.

Will Vincent Kompany leave Burnley?

The Belgian only arrived in the Championship back in July 2022, but having achieved promotion to guide his team back to the top-flight at the first time of asking, has been attracting significant interest in recent weeks.

Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea were both reportedly interested in securing the 37-year-old’s services in their hunt to find a permanent coach, with Manchester City even earmarking him as a potential boss for the future, as per Sky Sports. However, this outside speculation of an exit was soon put to bed after the former centre-back put pen to paper on a new five-year contract which keeps him in Lancashire until at least 2028.

Speaking on the Pardon My Take podcast on Monday, Watt, who recently bought a stake in Burnley alongside his wife Kealia, an ex-USA Women's international, dropped an intriguing comment on just how badly teams want to steal Kompany away. He said:

“Our coach is pretty good. I’m trying to knock his value down because every club in the entire world is trying to take him away from us right now. Everybody is trying to take him and he’s been very loyal.”

Will Burnley stay up?

Burnley not only getting promoted back to the Premier League but also securing the Championship title ten points clear of rivals Sheffield United was a result of Kompany’s tactics and instant impact on the squad, so the hierarchy offering him a fresh deal was nothing less than he deserves.

The Clarets boss won 34, drew 15 and lost just five of his 54 games in charge, averaging 2.17 points per match, via Transfermarkt, and this consistent run of form has seen him receive bundles of praise from journalist Josh Bunting. Taking to Twitter, he said:

“I think that’s the most impressive thing about what Vincent Kompany has done, he’s changed their culture and play style and the players bought right into it. The transition was excellent, really looking forward to seeing what they can go and do in the top flight under him.”

Kompany, whose preferred formation is a 4-2-3-1, will no doubt already be underway with his transfer plans for the upcoming summer window as he looks to recruit fresh faces to help maintain his team’s status next season, but should they replicate the same high standard of performance as this term, Burnley should have no worries during the 2023/24 campaign.