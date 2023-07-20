Burnley are working on building a team that can comfortably compete in the Premier League next season and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of one of their transfer targets.

What's the latest on Burnley's interest in Aster Vranckx?

According to French news outlet DH (via Sport Witness), Burnley are one of a number of clubs chasing the signing of VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx this summer.

As per the report, it is claimed that Vranckx does not have a future with his German club which has led to interest from Celta Vigo, Fulham and the Clarets, but all interested suitors will need to meet the valuation of at least €10m (£9m) to snap up the services of the young player.

Who is Aster Vranckx?

The 20-year-old midfielder has gone from strength to strength since bursting on the scene as a teenager in the Bundesliga via Wolfsburg and was recently called up for European qualifiers earning his international debut in June 2023, so far tallying up two caps for Belgium.

Last summer, Vranckx joined AC Milan on a season-long loan but has struggled with limited game-time in the Serie A, making just nine appearances, two starts and averaging only 28 minutes per performance, as per SofaScore.

However, the player's compatriot in Vincent Kompany could revive his career and nurture his development by bringing him to Turf Moor this summer, giving Vranckx the opportunity to polish his clear talent and abilities.

Despite his lack of minutes in Italy, the Belgian ace ranked in the top 20% of his positional peers in the Bundesliga during the 2021/22 season for successful take-ons, tackles and shots on goal per 90 minutes played, offering a glimpse into his progressive qualities that would thrive in Kompany's possession-based style of play at Burnley.

The youthful prospect has been the recipient of high praise over his short career so far, with journalist and transfer expert Dean Jones giving a positive assessment of Vranckx's best attributes in an interview with Football FanCast:

"I think he’s a good level of player to be looking at. He's very confident on the ball. He’s very confident in his decision-making. He's got a bit of cheekiness about him too."

Not only that, football talent scout Jacek Kulig revealed that Vranckx's strengths lie in his "pace, passing, vision, athleticism, movement, tackling" and adopts a similar style of play as former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

The box-to-box midfielder is also extremely versatile in his positioning, offering Kompany a player who is comfortable in a number of roles including central, defensive and attacking midfield, owing to his good ball retention, progressive talents and high work rate.

It was reported by French journalist Loïc Tanzi last month that Burnley have already made an initial bid of €12m (£10m) to secure Vranckx's services, however, nothing concrete has been confirmed to suggest that the North West outfit have agreed a deal with Wolfsburg.

With that being said, a move for Vranckx is definitely one to watch for Burnley supporters as he could be an exciting asset to the Clarets in their pursuit to retain their Premier League status next season.