An update has emerged on Burnley and their plans to add to their options at the top end of the pitch following their promotion to the Premier League...

What's the latest on Habib Diallo to Burnley?

According to journalist Alan Nixon, reporting on his Patreon, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany recently went to watch Strasbourg centre-forward Habib Diallo in action and is now weighing up a swoop for the 27-year-old.

The Sun reporter claims that fellow Premier League side West Ham United are also showing an interest in the Senegal international and could provide competition for his signature.

It is stated that the Ligue 1 side could demand a fee in the region of £20m for the marksman and that Burnley are eyeing him as an alternative target to Coventry City frontman Viktor Gyokeres.

How did Habib Diallo perform this season?

The 27-year-old dynamo enjoyed a prolific season with Strasbourg in the French top-flight and his performances suggest that the ace would come in as a big upgrade on the departing Ashley Barnes.

It has been confirmed that Norwich City will be signing the veteran centre-forward on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at Burnley and Diallo could come through the door to replace him and offer more in the final third.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the Senegal international averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.02 across 37 appearances in Ligue 1 and contributed with an eye-catching 20 goals. This came after the striker plundered 11 goals in 16 starts in the league in the 2021/22 campaign.

The 6 foot 1 attacker, who former Strasbourg defender Kader Mangane once hailed as "complete" and "very special", has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer in a major European league over the last two seasons, whereas Burnley's centre-forward struggled for goals in the Championship.

Barnes found the back of the net seven times in 39 matches in the second tier of English football and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.84, which indicates that Diallo - who has averaged 0.53 non-penalty goals per 90 over the last 365 days - would be a major upgrade on the 33-year-old in front of goal.

The Senegalese marksman also created two more 'big chances (five) than the Clarets gem (three) provided in 2022/23 and could offer more creativity on the ball to present his teammates with opportunities to score.

Therefore, Kompany could land a dream replacement for Barnes by sealing a deal for the Ligue 1 star this summer as he would improve the team, assuming the ace is able to adapt to English football, ahead of their Premier League campaign.