Highlights Burnley under Vincent Kompany has undergone a major squad overhaul, with only seven players remaining from the relegated side last season.

Kompany has signed 26 different players since joining Turf Moor in 2022, including high-profile names like Aaron Ramsey and Sander Berge.

One of the Belgian's best signings, however, has already seen an increase of 270% in value.

Under new manager Vincent Kompany, Burnley were promoted back to the Premier League last season, after only one year in the Championship.

Despite being in charge for just one year the Belgian has completely revolutionised Burnley’s squad, with only seven players remaining from the side that was relegated.

Who has joined Burnley under Vincent Kompany?

Since joining Burnley in July 2022, the former centre-back has brought in 26 different players permanently, across three transfer windows and in the most recent window, he brought in 15 players.

Vincent Kompany's signings since being appointed, via Transfermarkt Player Fee Zeki Amdouni £16m James Trafford £15m Aaron Ramsey £15m Jordan Beyer £13m Sander Berge £12m Wilson Odobert £11m Lyle Foster £11m Dara O'Shea £7m Ameen Al-Dakhil £5m Benson Manuel £4m Anass Zaroury £4m Michael Obafemi £4m Darko Churlinov £3.5m Josh Cullen £3m Arijanet Muric £3m Luca Koleosho £3m Hannes Delcroix £3m Scott twine £3m Hjalmar Ekdal £3m Luke McNally £2m Vitinho £1m Samuel Bastien £700k Enock Agyei £300k CJ Egan-Riley free Lawrence Vigouroux free Nathan Redmond free Han-Noah Massengo free

Prior to managing Burnley, the Manchester City legend was in charge of Belgian side Anderlecht for two years, this has led to him poaching some of his best players from his former side.

One of these players is 27-year-old midfielder Josh Cullen, and as it stands Kompany’s decision to sign the Irishman looks to be an inspired one.

How much did Burnley pay for Josh Cullen?

Kompany first signed Cullen for Anderlecht back in 2020 from West Ham for £500k, and during his two seasons in Belgium the midfielder would go on to make 80 appearances.

But when the four-time Premier League winner made the switch to Turf Moor, the Hammer's academy graduate was quick to follow.

Cullen became Kompany’s fourth signing and moved back to England just 11 days after his manager made the switch, for a fee of £3m including add-ons.

Since his signing last summer, the Irish international has already signed a new contract three-year contract with the Clarets.

After signing the deal, he announced he couldn't wait to continue playing for Burnley.

Speaking to Burnley he said:

“I’m really happy to extend my time here, especially off the back of last year which was a really successful year for the Club.

I can’t wait to continue my career with Burnley.

“It will be great to get back to Turf Moor this weekend and be in front of the fans again and hopefully get our first three points on the board.”

Why did Kompany sign Josh Cullen twice?

Kompany snapped up Cullen again after his excellent performances under him during the 2021/22 campaign, which saw Anderlecht finish third in the Belgian Pro League.

Per Sofascore, the English-born midfielder was his side’s third top-performing player, with an outstanding average rating of 7.20.

On top of this, he also ranked second for accurate passes per game (62.2), fourth for key passes per game (1.1), third for accurate long balls per game (4.4) and first for tackles per game (2), per Sofascore.

This shows just how integral he was to Kompany’s all-round play as his quality in many different areas allowed him to control the middle of the pitch.

Furthermore, while Cullen was on loan at Charlton from West Ham, then Irons captain Mark Noble revealed in the Evening Standard what a talented player he was.

Noble said:

“Josh has something you can’t coach,”

“He has that desire every day to improve.

“He’s a talented boy with a big heart and will enjoy a good career in football.

“It just shows you that if you’re prepared to back yourself and go out on loan, rather than staying in the comfort zone, you can do it.”

What has happened to Josh Cullen since moving to Burnley?

Cullen’s top-quality form continued after moving to Turf Moor as the midfielder was able to help guide Burnley to win the Championship last season.

His form was also shown through his stats, per FBref, last season he ranked in the top 4% of all European midfielders for passes completed, per 90 minutes.

Furthermore, he ranked in the top 7% for touches, top 2% for successful take-ons and top 7% for carries, per 90 minutes.

This shows how once again he was the star of Kompany's midfield, as all play was able to go through him, and then he had the ability to move the ball successfully up the pitch into an attacking position.

This was backed up by the Belgian colossus, who last season was full of praise for Cullen.

He said:

"I can't be complimentary enough, but I think everyone can see what he does.

"The team appreciates it; his strength is that he's the ultimate player that puts the team before himself.

“Football naturally always drives you towards being selfish, it just happens that way because you've got to look after yourself, and there are only very few players, despite all of that, who decide to make a conscious choice to put the team above themselves.

"You can't really scout that, you only know it when you work with players.

“The best way to describe Josh [Cullen] is that he came to Anderlecht, from Charlton, as a squad player, and he became the most important player in my squad.

"Then he came to Burnley, back in English football in the Championship, where he was really going to help us out, and he became one of the most important players in the team."

Due to his outstanding performances, the 27-year-old has seen his value rise astronomically, per Transfermarkt he is now rated at £11.1m meaning Burnley have seen a 270% increase in his value from when they signed him only a year ago.

Cullen has backed up his Championship performances by having a strong start to life in the Premier League.

So far this season he ranks as Burnley’s seventh-best-performing player, with an average rating of 6.73, per Sofascore.

On top of this, he has ranked joint first for big chances created per game (1), fourth for accurate passes per game (46.3) and third for tackles per game (1.3).

This shows that despite making a big step up the midfielder is still able have a positive effect on his side

He has also started every game and played every minute so far this season, while also providing an assist, which means he has been involved in 33% of Burnley’s goals.